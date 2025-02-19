News Today

[News Today] NK "DENUCLEARIZATION IMPOSSIBLE"

[LEAD]
The foreign ministers of the U.S., South Korea, and Japan met in Munich, and reiterated their commitment to North Korea's denuclearization under the second Trump administration. North Korea has officially condemned this goal, declaring that denuclearization has already failed.

[REPORT]
"Denuclearization is the dream of a failed past."

This is the first response from North Korea after the foreign ministers of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan confirmed the goal of North Korea's complete denuclearization in Munich.

It's a statement from the North's foreign ministry.

The regime has been issuing critical statements through its state media in recent days targeting joint South Korea, U.S. military drills. But the latest reaction is a formal government response.

N. Korean Central TV/
Our official stance is that there's absolutely no need to respond to the U.S. position which evades reality.

It appears Pyongyang is swiftly reacting to moves made by Seoul and Washington and adjusting its level of response in accordance with individual remarks from U.S. officials.

The North also argued that denuclearization is now impossible and unrealistic. It added that it will continue to maintain the stance of bolstering its nuclear forces.

This year marks the last year in the regime's five-year national defense development plan that kicked off in 2021.

As the country already possesses nuclear warheads, it's now focused on diversifying and improving the performance of missiles that can travel far and penetrate South Korean and U.S. defense systems.

Hong Min / Korea Institute for Nat’l Unification
This means plans to advance nukes have already been created or will be.
They could likely be revealed at next year's 9th party congress.

The North has also said that as long as the U.S. continues to employ ineffective pressure tactics, it will seize the opportunity to ramp up its strategic power.

Pundits say that ahead of South Korea-U.S. military drills scheduled next month,
the regime has hinted at possible future provocations, such as a weapons tests, depending on Washington's attitude.

공지·정정

