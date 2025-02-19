[News Today] CHINESE DOOR LOCKS FAIL FIRE TEST

[LEAD]

The most important thing to do in case of a fire, is quickly evacuating the site. Yet, it has been found that some digital door locks made in China may trap you inside, unable to open in times of a fire. This is another reason to exercise caution when buying these products online.



[REPORT]

A digital door lock is put into a device and left in 270 degrees Celsius heat for ten minutes.



This causes the manual switchgear to completely melt.



This means there's no way to open the door when the lock is fastened.



The Korea Consumer Agency has tested ten Chinese door lock products sold on AliExpress and found that three did not open in the event of a fire.



Under domestic safety standards, in lab tests, digital door locks must be able to open with a manual lever after ten minutes of experiencing 270 degrees heat.



Products failing to meet this guideline are being sold to Korean consumers online.



In the test, five products containing secondary lithium batteries including three whose door handles melted even resulted in an explosion.



Na Eun-soo / Korea Consumer Agency

Batteries exploded in 170-260℃ heat, lower than benchmark 270℃, raising

concerns of door lock destruction, fire spreading, which impede evacuations.



One Chinese product that was tested did not have an emergency power port, making it impossible to open the door from the outside if the battery runs out.



In comparison Korean products that were tested could be opened in the event of a fire.



The agency has blocked the distribution from AliExpress, six Chinese goods that didn't meet safety standards and also ordered refunds for ones already sold.