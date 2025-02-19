[News Today] CHINESE DOOR LOCKS FAIL FIRE TEST
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
The most important thing to do in case of a fire, is quickly evacuating the site. Yet, it has been found that some digital door locks made in China may trap you inside, unable to open in times of a fire. This is another reason to exercise caution when buying these products online.
[REPORT]
A digital door lock is put into a device and left in 270 degrees Celsius heat for ten minutes.
This causes the manual switchgear to completely melt.
This means there's no way to open the door when the lock is fastened.
The Korea Consumer Agency has tested ten Chinese door lock products sold on AliExpress and found that three did not open in the event of a fire.
Under domestic safety standards, in lab tests, digital door locks must be able to open with a manual lever after ten minutes of experiencing 270 degrees heat.
Products failing to meet this guideline are being sold to Korean consumers online.
In the test, five products containing secondary lithium batteries including three whose door handles melted even resulted in an explosion.
Na Eun-soo / Korea Consumer Agency
Batteries exploded in 170-260℃ heat, lower than benchmark 270℃, raising
concerns of door lock destruction, fire spreading, which impede evacuations.
One Chinese product that was tested did not have an emergency power port, making it impossible to open the door from the outside if the battery runs out.
In comparison Korean products that were tested could be opened in the event of a fire.
The agency has blocked the distribution from AliExpress, six Chinese goods that didn't meet safety standards and also ordered refunds for ones already sold.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] CHINESE DOOR LOCKS FAIL FIRE TEST
-
- 입력 2025-02-19 15:54:28
- 수정2025-02-19 15:55:51
[LEAD]
The most important thing to do in case of a fire, is quickly evacuating the site. Yet, it has been found that some digital door locks made in China may trap you inside, unable to open in times of a fire. This is another reason to exercise caution when buying these products online.
[REPORT]
A digital door lock is put into a device and left in 270 degrees Celsius heat for ten minutes.
This causes the manual switchgear to completely melt.
This means there's no way to open the door when the lock is fastened.
The Korea Consumer Agency has tested ten Chinese door lock products sold on AliExpress and found that three did not open in the event of a fire.
Under domestic safety standards, in lab tests, digital door locks must be able to open with a manual lever after ten minutes of experiencing 270 degrees heat.
Products failing to meet this guideline are being sold to Korean consumers online.
In the test, five products containing secondary lithium batteries including three whose door handles melted even resulted in an explosion.
Na Eun-soo / Korea Consumer Agency
Batteries exploded in 170-260℃ heat, lower than benchmark 270℃, raising
concerns of door lock destruction, fire spreading, which impede evacuations.
One Chinese product that was tested did not have an emergency power port, making it impossible to open the door from the outside if the battery runs out.
In comparison Korean products that were tested could be opened in the event of a fire.
The agency has blocked the distribution from AliExpress, six Chinese goods that didn't meet safety standards and also ordered refunds for ones already sold.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.