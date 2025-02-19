[News Today] MALICIOUS POSTS FACE SCRUTINY
[LEAD]
The sudden death of actress Kim Sae-ron has reignited concerns over severe online harassment. This time, criticism is sharply focused on certain provocative media and YouTube channels, notorious for encouraging such hostility.
[REPORT]
Grief and shock fills the funeral home of late actress Kim Sae-ron.
As fellow celebrities pay their respects following news of Kim's death, singer Migyo's condolence message draws particular attention.
She wrote that malicious posts only stop when a person dies, adding that it's the same with the press that put out provocative articles.
A sense of self-reflection is also felt among netizens.
One online bulletin issued a statement criticizing the double standards that hold celebrities to stricter scrutiny. It called for social reflection to prevent such tragedies from recurring.
Ha Jae-geun / Culture critic
People call celebrities public figures while morally dissecting, attacking aspects
of their private lives. But true public figures are politicians and those in power.
Some also point out that provocative media outlets and some YouTube channels, which are no different from stalkers, can neither evade responsibility.
They say gossip articles and YouTube channels, driven by views, indiscriminately attack celebrities' private lives, fueling online hate.
Prof. Lee Jae-kook / Sungkyunkwan University
Those abiding by journalistic rules don't deal with stories. If stories, even
with malicious posts, are not published, they don't become public. Often,
publication aims for profit.
Regarding the deaths of Korean stars such as Sulli, Koo Hara and now Kim Sae-ron, the New York Times reported that Kim's death is the latest tragedy to strike Korea's high-pressure entertainment industry.
CNN noted that expectations of perfection in appearance and behavior are affecting stars.
