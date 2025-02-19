News Today

[News Today] MALICIOUS POSTS FACE SCRUTINY

입력 2025.02.19 (15:54) 수정 2025.02.19 (15:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
The sudden death of actress Kim Sae-ron has reignited concerns over severe online harassment. This time, criticism is sharply focused on certain provocative media and YouTube channels, notorious for encouraging such hostility.

[REPORT]
Grief and shock fills the funeral home of late actress Kim Sae-ron.

As fellow celebrities pay their respects following news of Kim's death, singer Migyo's condolence message draws particular attention.

She wrote that malicious posts only stop when a person dies, adding that it's the same with the press that put out provocative articles.

A sense of self-reflection is also felt among netizens.

One online bulletin issued a statement criticizing the double standards that hold celebrities to stricter scrutiny. It called for social reflection to prevent such tragedies from recurring.

Ha Jae-geun / Culture critic
People call celebrities public figures while morally dissecting, attacking aspects
of their private lives. But true public figures are politicians and those in power.

Some also point out that provocative media outlets and some YouTube channels, which are no different from stalkers, can neither evade responsibility.

They say gossip articles and YouTube channels, driven by views, indiscriminately attack celebrities' private lives, fueling online hate.

Prof. Lee Jae-kook / Sungkyunkwan University
Those abiding by journalistic rules don't deal with stories. If stories, even
with malicious posts, are not published, they don't become public. Often,
publication aims for profit.

Regarding the deaths of Korean stars such as Sulli, Koo Hara and now Kim Sae-ron, the New York Times reported that Kim's death is the latest tragedy to strike Korea's high-pressure entertainment industry.

CNN noted that expectations of perfection in appearance and behavior are affecting stars.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] MALICIOUS POSTS FACE SCRUTINY
    • 입력 2025-02-19 15:54:34
    • 수정2025-02-19 15:56:00
    News Today

[LEAD]
The sudden death of actress Kim Sae-ron has reignited concerns over severe online harassment. This time, criticism is sharply focused on certain provocative media and YouTube channels, notorious for encouraging such hostility.

[REPORT]
Grief and shock fills the funeral home of late actress Kim Sae-ron.

As fellow celebrities pay their respects following news of Kim's death, singer Migyo's condolence message draws particular attention.

She wrote that malicious posts only stop when a person dies, adding that it's the same with the press that put out provocative articles.

A sense of self-reflection is also felt among netizens.

One online bulletin issued a statement criticizing the double standards that hold celebrities to stricter scrutiny. It called for social reflection to prevent such tragedies from recurring.

Ha Jae-geun / Culture critic
People call celebrities public figures while morally dissecting, attacking aspects
of their private lives. But true public figures are politicians and those in power.

Some also point out that provocative media outlets and some YouTube channels, which are no different from stalkers, can neither evade responsibility.

They say gossip articles and YouTube channels, driven by views, indiscriminately attack celebrities' private lives, fueling online hate.

Prof. Lee Jae-kook / Sungkyunkwan University
Those abiding by journalistic rules don't deal with stories. If stories, even
with malicious posts, are not published, they don't become public. Often,
publication aims for profit.

Regarding the deaths of Korean stars such as Sulli, Koo Hara and now Kim Sae-ron, the New York Times reported that Kim's death is the latest tragedy to strike Korea's high-pressure entertainment industry.

CNN noted that expectations of perfection in appearance and behavior are affecting stars.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘북한 어민 강제북송’ 정의용·서훈 징역 10개월 선고유예

‘북한 어민 강제북송’ 정의용·서훈 징역 10개월 선고유예
윤 대통령, 내일 구속취소 심문 직접 참석…첫 공판준비기일 열려

윤 대통령, 내일 구속취소 심문 직접 참석…첫 공판준비기일 열려
한덕수 총리 탄핵심판 종결…한 총리 “대통령 설득 못해 송구”

한덕수 총리 탄핵심판 종결…한 총리 “대통령 설득 못해 송구”
‘10·26 사건’ 김재규 재심 개시 결정…청구 약 4년 10개월만

‘10·26 사건’ 김재규 재심 개시 결정…청구 약 4년 10개월만
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.