News 9

Why the semiconductor crisis?

입력 2025.02.19 (23:53)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The political arena is currently embroiled in disputes over working hours, but we are curious about what those working in the semiconductor industry think about this issue.

Reporter Hanuri has the story.

[Report]

There is a consensus that our semiconductor industry is in crisis if things continue as they are.

[Lee Jae-yong/Samsung Electronics Chairman/Oct. 14, 2024: "(What do you think about the semiconductor crisis rumors?) ..."]

So, is the semiconductor industry in crisis because of the 52-hour workweek?

[Chey Tae-won/SK Group Chairman: "(What do you think about the exception for 52 hours in semiconductors?) Let's talk about it later."]

A report mainly written by senior officials from Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix states that "diligence has decreased because of the 52 hour workweek."

They argue that "if we could just work 30 more minutes, we would see results, but we have to leave work," which leads to delays in research and development compared to overseas.

[Ahn Gi-hyun/Executive Director of the Korea Semiconductor Industry Association: "We need to relax the laws; right now, technology development is important, and our industry is crucial. If we fall behind in international competition, our income will decrease."]

On the other hand, there are voices questioning whether extending working hours is truly the solution.

[Han Gi-bak/Samsung Electronics Semiconductor R&D Employee/Feb. 13: "Ultimately, we need to recruit more personnel and create an environment where we can work without overexerting ourselves."]

As evidence, they mention that SK Hynix's semiconductor R&D team achieved record results while adhering to the 52-hour workweek.

This contrasts with Samsung Electronics, which applied for special extended work hours of up to 64 hours but still faced poor performance.

[Kim Yang-peng/Researcher at the Korea Institute for Industrial Economics & Trade: "Wages in the U.S. are significantly higher than ours. The productivity improvement method of simply overworking people is a thing of the 60s and 70s; it actually increases the risk of talent outflow."]

The issue of working hours, ignited by the political arena, is likely to continue to spark controversy as other manufacturing sectors, such as shipbuilding and construction, are also demanding regulatory relaxations like the exception of the 52-hour workweek.

This is KBS News, Hanuri reporting.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Why the semiconductor crisis?
    • 입력 2025-02-19 23:53:20
    News 9
[Anchor]

The political arena is currently embroiled in disputes over working hours, but we are curious about what those working in the semiconductor industry think about this issue.

Reporter Hanuri has the story.

[Report]

There is a consensus that our semiconductor industry is in crisis if things continue as they are.

[Lee Jae-yong/Samsung Electronics Chairman/Oct. 14, 2024: "(What do you think about the semiconductor crisis rumors?) ..."]

So, is the semiconductor industry in crisis because of the 52-hour workweek?

[Chey Tae-won/SK Group Chairman: "(What do you think about the exception for 52 hours in semiconductors?) Let's talk about it later."]

A report mainly written by senior officials from Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix states that "diligence has decreased because of the 52 hour workweek."

They argue that "if we could just work 30 more minutes, we would see results, but we have to leave work," which leads to delays in research and development compared to overseas.

[Ahn Gi-hyun/Executive Director of the Korea Semiconductor Industry Association: "We need to relax the laws; right now, technology development is important, and our industry is crucial. If we fall behind in international competition, our income will decrease."]

On the other hand, there are voices questioning whether extending working hours is truly the solution.

[Han Gi-bak/Samsung Electronics Semiconductor R&D Employee/Feb. 13: "Ultimately, we need to recruit more personnel and create an environment where we can work without overexerting ourselves."]

As evidence, they mention that SK Hynix's semiconductor R&D team achieved record results while adhering to the 52-hour workweek.

This contrasts with Samsung Electronics, which applied for special extended work hours of up to 64 hours but still faced poor performance.

[Kim Yang-peng/Researcher at the Korea Institute for Industrial Economics & Trade: "Wages in the U.S. are significantly higher than ours. The productivity improvement method of simply overworking people is a thing of the 60s and 70s; it actually increases the risk of talent outflow."]

The issue of working hours, ignited by the political arena, is likely to continue to spark controversy as other manufacturing sectors, such as shipbuilding and construction, are also demanding regulatory relaxations like the exception of the 52-hour workweek.

This is KBS News, Hanuri reporting.
하누리
하누리 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

현실화되면 국내 차 업계 수조원 대 손실 불가피

현실화되면 국내 차 업계 수조원 대 손실 불가피
한덕수 탄핵 심판 변론 종결…<br>“대통령 설득 못해 송구”

한덕수 탄핵 심판 변론 종결…“대통령 설득 못해 송구”
여 ‘잠룡’ 잰걸음…<br>‘토론회 연설’·‘저서 출판’

여 ‘잠룡’ 잰걸음…‘토론회 연설’·‘저서 출판’
범야권 연대 “명태균 특검으로 내란 규명”…잇따른 통합 행보

범야권 연대 “명태균 특검으로 내란 규명”…잇따른 통합 행보
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.