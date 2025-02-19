Why the semiconductor crisis?

동영상 고정 취소

The political arena is currently embroiled in disputes over working hours, but we are curious about what those working in the semiconductor industry think about this issue.



There is a consensus that our semiconductor industry is in crisis if things continue as they are.



[Lee Jae-yong/Samsung Electronics Chairman/Oct. 14, 2024: "(What do you think about the semiconductor crisis rumors?) ..."]



So, is the semiconductor industry in crisis because of the 52-hour workweek?



[Chey Tae-won/SK Group Chairman: "(What do you think about the exception for 52 hours in semiconductors?) Let's talk about it later."]



A report mainly written by senior officials from Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix states that "diligence has decreased because of the 52 hour workweek."



They argue that "if we could just work 30 more minutes, we would see results, but we have to leave work," which leads to delays in research and development compared to overseas.



[Ahn Gi-hyun/Executive Director of the Korea Semiconductor Industry Association: "We need to relax the laws; right now, technology development is important, and our industry is crucial. If we fall behind in international competition, our income will decrease."]



On the other hand, there are voices questioning whether extending working hours is truly the solution.



[Han Gi-bak/Samsung Electronics Semiconductor R&D Employee/Feb. 13: "Ultimately, we need to recruit more personnel and create an environment where we can work without overexerting ourselves."]



As evidence, they mention that SK Hynix's semiconductor R&D team achieved record results while adhering to the 52-hour workweek.



This contrasts with Samsung Electronics, which applied for special extended work hours of up to 64 hours but still faced poor performance.



[Kim Yang-peng/Researcher at the Korea Institute for Industrial Economics & Trade: "Wages in the U.S. are significantly higher than ours. The productivity improvement method of simply overworking people is a thing of the 60s and 70s; it actually increases the risk of talent outflow."]



The issue of working hours, ignited by the political arena, is likely to continue to spark controversy as other manufacturing sectors, such as shipbuilding and construction, are also demanding regulatory relaxations like the exception of the 52-hour workweek.



This is KBS News, Hanuri reporting.



