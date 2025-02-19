US tariffs: impact on auto industry

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



If the United States actually imposes such tariffs, it is projected that our automotive industry will suffer losses amounting to trillions of won.



A delegation of business representatives has headed to the United States for negotiations.



Reporter Park Kyung-jun has the story.



[Report]



South Korea is the second largest exporter of automobiles to the United States, following Mexico in volume, and third in value after Mexico and Japan.



Even if high tariffs are imposed on all imported cars to the U.S., we could suffer the most significant blow except Mexico, which serves as a production base.



[Cho Cheol/Senior Researcher at the Korea Institute for Industrial Economics and Trade: "In the case of Japan, the local production in the U.S. is actually more than the imports from overseas, in terms of proportion. So, relatively, Korea might be at a disadvantage."]



The 25% tariff rate announced by the United States far exceeds the 10% range that the industry had previously anticipated.



If implemented, it is projected that automobile export amounts will decrease by nearly 20% compared to last year.



In addition to automobiles, semiconductors, which rank first and second in exports to the U.S., are also expected to face tariffs higher than 25%.



The deadline for negotiations is about a month away.



Business leaders who traveled to the U.S. today (Feb.19) expressed their intention to seek breakthroughs through meetings with senior U.S. officials.



[Chey Tae-won/Chairman of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry: "(Many people say the semiconductor in our country is in crisis.) There are both crises and opportunities."]



The strategy is to explain that negotiations with South Korea would also be beneficial for the U.S.



There are also suggestions to present carrots to the U.S. first and to prevent significant damage through negotiations.



[Yoo Myung-hee/Former Minister for Trade: "For imports like energy, the government and public institutions can sufficiently plan and manage them."]



A so-called 'package deal' that encompasses shipbuilding and defense sectors, which the U.S. wants support for, is also mentioned as an alternative.



This is KBS News, Park Kyung-jun.



