News 9

Cars to face 25% tariffs

입력 2025.02.19 (23:53)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

President Trump has pulled out the tariff card again.

He has announced high tariff rates of 25% on cars and over 25% on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals.

Semiconductors and automobiles are South Korea's largest export items.

First, we will hear from our New York correspondent Park Il-jung about President Trump's remarks.

[Report]

President Trump stated that he would impose tariffs on cars starting April 2.

This time, he revealed what the tariff rate would be.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "I probably will tell you that on April 2nd, but it will be in the neighborhood of 25%."]

In particular, among the $1.2 trillion trade deficit last year, the deficit related to automobiles was about $147 billion, accounting for 15% of the total.

He also mentioned that the tariff rate on pharmaceuticals and semiconductors, which have a deficit exceeding $100 billion, would be 25% or more.

He made it clear that he intends to resolve the trade deficit issue with tariffs.

However, he seems to have considered the immediate shock to the domestic industry and domestic prices, stating that he would provide some time.

He urged companies to move their factories to the U.S.

He also mentioned that many business owners have already reached out to him.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "We want to give them time to come in because as you know, when they come in to the United States, and they have their plant or factory here, there is no tariff. So we want to give them a little bit of a chance."]

However, moving factories is not an easy task given the tightly intertwined international supply chains.

[John Bozzella/President of Alliance for Automotive Innovation/Bloomberg Interview: "You cannot move these assets overnight. You can't shift supply chains overnight. You can't move production overnight."]

The Trump administration has not yet clarified how it will handle tariffs on imports of cars or auto parts from Canada and Mexico, which are currently exempt from tariffs.

This uncertainty itself is a source of factor of instability in the market.

This is Park Il-jung reporting for KBS News from New York.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Cars to face 25% tariffs
    • 입력 2025-02-19 23:53:21
    News 9
[Anchor]

President Trump has pulled out the tariff card again.

He has announced high tariff rates of 25% on cars and over 25% on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals.

Semiconductors and automobiles are South Korea's largest export items.

First, we will hear from our New York correspondent Park Il-jung about President Trump's remarks.

[Report]

President Trump stated that he would impose tariffs on cars starting April 2.

This time, he revealed what the tariff rate would be.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "I probably will tell you that on April 2nd, but it will be in the neighborhood of 25%."]

In particular, among the $1.2 trillion trade deficit last year, the deficit related to automobiles was about $147 billion, accounting for 15% of the total.

He also mentioned that the tariff rate on pharmaceuticals and semiconductors, which have a deficit exceeding $100 billion, would be 25% or more.

He made it clear that he intends to resolve the trade deficit issue with tariffs.

However, he seems to have considered the immediate shock to the domestic industry and domestic prices, stating that he would provide some time.

He urged companies to move their factories to the U.S.

He also mentioned that many business owners have already reached out to him.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "We want to give them time to come in because as you know, when they come in to the United States, and they have their plant or factory here, there is no tariff. So we want to give them a little bit of a chance."]

However, moving factories is not an easy task given the tightly intertwined international supply chains.

[John Bozzella/President of Alliance for Automotive Innovation/Bloomberg Interview: "You cannot move these assets overnight. You can't shift supply chains overnight. You can't move production overnight."]

The Trump administration has not yet clarified how it will handle tariffs on imports of cars or auto parts from Canada and Mexico, which are currently exempt from tariffs.

This uncertainty itself is a source of factor of instability in the market.

This is Park Il-jung reporting for KBS News from New York.
박일중
박일중 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

현실화되면 국내 차 업계 수조원 대 손실 불가피

현실화되면 국내 차 업계 수조원 대 손실 불가피
한덕수 탄핵 심판 변론 종결…<br>“대통령 설득 못해 송구”

한덕수 탄핵 심판 변론 종결…“대통령 설득 못해 송구”
여 ‘잠룡’ 잰걸음…<br>‘토론회 연설’·‘저서 출판’

여 ‘잠룡’ 잰걸음…‘토론회 연설’·‘저서 출판’
범야권 연대 “명태균 특검으로 내란 규명”…잇따른 통합 행보

범야권 연대 “명태균 특검으로 내란 규명”…잇따른 통합 행보
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.