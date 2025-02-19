Cars to face 25% tariffs

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Trump has pulled out the tariff card again.



He has announced high tariff rates of 25% on cars and over 25% on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals.



Semiconductors and automobiles are South Korea's largest export items.



First, we will hear from our New York correspondent Park Il-jung about President Trump's remarks.



[Report]



President Trump stated that he would impose tariffs on cars starting April 2.



This time, he revealed what the tariff rate would be.



[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "I probably will tell you that on April 2nd, but it will be in the neighborhood of 25%."]



In particular, among the $1.2 trillion trade deficit last year, the deficit related to automobiles was about $147 billion, accounting for 15% of the total.



He also mentioned that the tariff rate on pharmaceuticals and semiconductors, which have a deficit exceeding $100 billion, would be 25% or more.



He made it clear that he intends to resolve the trade deficit issue with tariffs.



However, he seems to have considered the immediate shock to the domestic industry and domestic prices, stating that he would provide some time.



He urged companies to move their factories to the U.S.



He also mentioned that many business owners have already reached out to him.



[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "We want to give them time to come in because as you know, when they come in to the United States, and they have their plant or factory here, there is no tariff. So we want to give them a little bit of a chance."]



However, moving factories is not an easy task given the tightly intertwined international supply chains.



[John Bozzella/President of Alliance for Automotive Innovation/Bloomberg Interview: "You cannot move these assets overnight. You can't shift supply chains overnight. You can't move production overnight."]



The Trump administration has not yet clarified how it will handle tariffs on imports of cars or auto parts from Canada and Mexico, which are currently exempt from tariffs.



This uncertainty itself is a source of factor of instability in the market.



This is Park Il-jung reporting for KBS News from New York.



