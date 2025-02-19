News 9

Witnesses of Yoon's 10th hearing

입력 2025.02.19 (23:53)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Tomorrow (Feb.20) marks the tenth hearing date for the impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, National Police Chief Cho Ji-ho, and former National Intelligence Service First Deputy Director Hong Jang-won will testify.

Reporter Gong Min-kyung has summarized what issues will be at stake.

[Report]

The tenth hearing will involve the examination of three witnesses.

First, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.

During a National Assembly hearing, Prime Minister Han stated that the Cabinet meeting held just before the declaration of emergency martial law had "many procedural and substantive flaws," implying that it was not a legitimate Cabinet meeting.

Therefore, it is expected that there will be examinations regarding the procedural legitimacy of the Cabinet meeting from both the National Assembly's impeachment team and President Yoon Suk Yeol's attorneys.

Former National Intelligence Service First Deputy Director Hong Jang-won, who has already testified once, will also be examined again.

Former Deputy Director Hong testified that during the martial law, President Yoon told him to "arrest them all," and that he received a list of people to be arrested from former Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung.

This list is referred to as the 'Hong Jang-won memo,' and since NIS Director Cho Tae-yong, who testified last week, raised doubts about its credibility, Hong is expected to face intense scrutiny.

Another key witness is National Police Chief Cho Ji-ho.

He has been absent due to health issues, but after the Constitutional Court issued a compulsory summons, he expressed his willingness to attend.

Police Chief Cho has stated to investigative authorities that he received calls from President Yoon instructing him to arrest members of the National Assembly six times.

Examinations regarding the arrest instructions and the blockade of the National Assembly are expected to take place.

If the witness examinations conclude in the tenth hearing, the Constitutional Court is expected to schedule the final argument date within this month and deliver a ruling as early as mid-next month.

This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Witnesses of Yoon's 10th hearing
    • 입력 2025-02-19 23:53:21
    News 9
[Anchor]

Tomorrow (Feb.20) marks the tenth hearing date for the impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, National Police Chief Cho Ji-ho, and former National Intelligence Service First Deputy Director Hong Jang-won will testify.

Reporter Gong Min-kyung has summarized what issues will be at stake.

[Report]

The tenth hearing will involve the examination of three witnesses.

First, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.

During a National Assembly hearing, Prime Minister Han stated that the Cabinet meeting held just before the declaration of emergency martial law had "many procedural and substantive flaws," implying that it was not a legitimate Cabinet meeting.

Therefore, it is expected that there will be examinations regarding the procedural legitimacy of the Cabinet meeting from both the National Assembly's impeachment team and President Yoon Suk Yeol's attorneys.

Former National Intelligence Service First Deputy Director Hong Jang-won, who has already testified once, will also be examined again.

Former Deputy Director Hong testified that during the martial law, President Yoon told him to "arrest them all," and that he received a list of people to be arrested from former Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung.

This list is referred to as the 'Hong Jang-won memo,' and since NIS Director Cho Tae-yong, who testified last week, raised doubts about its credibility, Hong is expected to face intense scrutiny.

Another key witness is National Police Chief Cho Ji-ho.

He has been absent due to health issues, but after the Constitutional Court issued a compulsory summons, he expressed his willingness to attend.

Police Chief Cho has stated to investigative authorities that he received calls from President Yoon instructing him to arrest members of the National Assembly six times.

Examinations regarding the arrest instructions and the blockade of the National Assembly are expected to take place.

If the witness examinations conclude in the tenth hearing, the Constitutional Court is expected to schedule the final argument date within this month and deliver a ruling as early as mid-next month.

This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.
공민경
공민경 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

현실화되면 국내 차 업계 수조원 대 손실 불가피

현실화되면 국내 차 업계 수조원 대 손실 불가피
한덕수 탄핵 심판 변론 종결…<br>“대통령 설득 못해 송구”

한덕수 탄핵 심판 변론 종결…“대통령 설득 못해 송구”
여 ‘잠룡’ 잰걸음…<br>‘토론회 연설’·‘저서 출판’

여 ‘잠룡’ 잰걸음…‘토론회 연설’·‘저서 출판’
범야권 연대 “명태균 특검으로 내란 규명”…잇따른 통합 행보

범야권 연대 “명태균 특검으로 내란 규명”…잇따른 통합 행보
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.