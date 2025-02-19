Witnesses of Yoon's 10th hearing

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Tomorrow (Feb.20) marks the tenth hearing date for the impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol.



Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, National Police Chief Cho Ji-ho, and former National Intelligence Service First Deputy Director Hong Jang-won will testify.



Reporter Gong Min-kyung has summarized what issues will be at stake.



[Report]



The tenth hearing will involve the examination of three witnesses.



First, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.



During a National Assembly hearing, Prime Minister Han stated that the Cabinet meeting held just before the declaration of emergency martial law had "many procedural and substantive flaws," implying that it was not a legitimate Cabinet meeting.



Therefore, it is expected that there will be examinations regarding the procedural legitimacy of the Cabinet meeting from both the National Assembly's impeachment team and President Yoon Suk Yeol's attorneys.



Former National Intelligence Service First Deputy Director Hong Jang-won, who has already testified once, will also be examined again.



Former Deputy Director Hong testified that during the martial law, President Yoon told him to "arrest them all," and that he received a list of people to be arrested from former Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung.



This list is referred to as the 'Hong Jang-won memo,' and since NIS Director Cho Tae-yong, who testified last week, raised doubts about its credibility, Hong is expected to face intense scrutiny.



Another key witness is National Police Chief Cho Ji-ho.



He has been absent due to health issues, but after the Constitutional Court issued a compulsory summons, he expressed his willingness to attend.



Police Chief Cho has stated to investigative authorities that he received calls from President Yoon instructing him to arrest members of the National Assembly six times.



Examinations regarding the arrest instructions and the blockade of the National Assembly are expected to take place.



If the witness examinations conclude in the tenth hearing, the Constitutional Court is expected to schedule the final argument date within this month and deliver a ruling as early as mid-next month.



This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.



