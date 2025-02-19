동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



At the party level, the People Power Party is drawing a line on early presidential election preparations, but movements of potential candidates are accelerating.



Nearly half of the party's lawmakers attended a debate attended by prominent candidates, and public appearances such as press conferences are becoming more frequent.



There are also plans for a full-fledged political campaign through book publications.



This is Lee Yoon-woo reporting.



[Report]



A labor reform debate was attended by Minister of Employment and Labor Kim Moon-soo.



Nearly 60 members, more than half of the party's lawmakers, attended, including the leadership.



[Na Kyung-won/People Power Party lawmaker: "It seems it's because the candidate leading in approval ratings is present."]



Minister Kim stated that the impeachment trial of President Yoon must reach both a conclusion and a process that the public can accept, and also made remarks seemingly aimed at Representative Lee Jae-myung.



[Kim Moon-soo/Minister of Employment and Labor: "If public officials are not clean, the whole country becomes dirty. Only honest and clean people can hold public office."]



Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo expressed concerns about the Constitutional Court's unfairness, pointing out that even if a presidential election is held, Representative Lee will not be chosen.



He confidently stated that he is prepared even if the presidential election was held tomorrow.



[Hong Joon-pyo/Daegu Mayor/SBS 'Pyeon Sang-wook's News Briefing': "My life is always about preparing for how to stabilize the country."]



Former Representative Han Dong-hoon has opened pre-orders for his book 'The People Come First.'



He drew attention by excluding his prosecutor career. He plans to engage in public activities after the book's release at the end of this month.



Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon commented on the allegations involving Myung Tae-kyun, stating that a fraudster came to sell goods, failed, and was chased away.



[Oh Se-hoon/Seoul Mayor: "One of my aides said, 'There will be no more dealings with you,' and chased him away. He harbored resentment over that."]



Gyeongbuk Governor Lee Cheol-woo appealed to his supporters, stating that they must do their utmost to protect the president from a flawed impeachment trial.



This is KBS News Lee Yoon-woo.



