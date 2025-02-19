Opposition roundtable launched

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The leaders of five opposition parties, including the Democratic Party, have come together to prepare for an early presidential election.



They launched a roundtable meeting, calling for the end of the insurrection through the appointment of a special prosecutor, Myung Tae-kyun.



Representative Lee Jae-myung is set to meet with figures from the non-mainstream faction in succession, accelerating the unification efforts.



Reporter Oh Dae-seong reports.



[Report]



A roundtable meeting involving the Democratic Party, Rebuilding Korea Party, Progressive Party, Basic Income Party, and Social Democratic Party has been launched.



They agreed to aim for the completion of the end of the insurrection, the protection of democratic constitutional order, and a new Republic of Korea through reform.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "The economy, livelihoods, peace, and security have all collapsed. We must revive them together for the protection of constitutional order."]



Initially, they plan to focus on areas where they have formed a consensus, such as the Myung Tae-kyun special prosecutor bill.



While they have drawn a line on the possibility of electoral alliances for now, they left room for raising the level of agreement.



[Kim Sun-min/Acting Leader of Rebuilding Korea Party: "We need an overwhelming regime change, a clear national reform and bold coalition politics."]



The Reform Party acknowledged the need for a broader opposition coalition, but stated that it would not participate in the roundtable meeting, calling it "a second squadron of the Democratic Party and a special stask force for Lee Jae-myung."



As evaluations suggest that the opposition coalition aimed at an early presidential election has effectively begun, Lee Jae-myung is speeding up his unification efforts to embrace the non-mainstream faction.



Following a meeting with former Gyeongnam Governor Kim Kyung-soo last week, he is scheduled to meet former lawmaker Park Yong-jin on

Friday and next week with former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, former Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok, and Governor Kim Dong-yeon in succession.



This is KBS News, Oh Dae-seong.



