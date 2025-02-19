Tariffs to worsen Chips Act urgency

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The situation for the semiconductor industry has become more difficult as the United States has announced semiconductor tariffs.



On top of which, our National Assembly has still not been able to pass the Semiconductor Special Act.



Today (Feb. 19), the ruling and opposition parties clashed over the issue of the 52-hour workweek.



For now, we hope for a ruling-opposition council meeting tomorrow (Feb. 20).



Reporter Kim Yu-dae has the story.



[Report]



["Semiconductors! Let's go!"]



The leadership of the People Power Party visited an automotive semiconductor company.



Their goal was to hear the voices from the field regarding the exception to the 52-hour workweek in the semiconductor industry, which is where the ruling and opposition parties have differing opinions.



[Lee Jang-kyu/CEO of Telechips: "I hope an environment is created where we can work as much as we want and strive to win in the competitive market."]



The People Power Party pointed out that our semiconductor companies are the only ones amid fierce global competition that is bound by regulations.



The Democratic Party urged that the PPP needs to listen to the urgent voices from the field, and called for the Semiconductor Special Act, which includes the exception clause for the 52-hour workweek, to be processed in the National Assembly in February.



[Kwon Seong-dong/Leader of the People Power Party: "The Democratic Party is insisting on a semiconductor law that excludes the 52-hour exception clause. This is an armchair argument with no understanding of the global situation, and without listening to the voices from the field."]



The Democratic Party countered that the People Power Party is distorting the essence of the issue.



They criticized that while there are parts of the Semiconductor Special Act that can be processed first, including financial support for the industry, the People Power Party is stubbornly insisting on the 52-hour workweek exception, which is holding back the entire process.



[Jin Sung-jun/Chairman of the Policy Committee of the Democratic Party/SBS Radio Kim Tae-hyun's Political Show: "It was decided that more time was needed for discussions (on the 52-hour exception clause) because mutual trust and understanding between labor and management have not yet been built."]



The representatives of both parties and acting President Choi Sang-mok will discuss the semiconductor law and the supplementary budget at the national policy council meeting tomorrow.



It remains uncertain whether the ruling and opposition parties can find common ground on the processing of the semiconductor law in conjunction with the supplementary budget.



This is KBS News, Kim Yu-dae.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!