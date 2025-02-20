News 9

Lee criticized for party identity

입력 2025.02.20 (00:32)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Amidst this, Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung, who is advocating for pragmatism and targeting the centrist voters, stated that the Democratic Party should take on the role of 'centrist conservatives' and focus on the right.

Criticism arose from the anti-Lee faction questioning whether he is abruptly changing the party's identity.

Reporter Son Seo-young has the details.

[Report]

Recently, with issues like the inheritance tax reform, Lee Jae-myung has been continuously targeting the centrist voters.

He claimed that the People Power Party were not conservatives but a group that hinders the opposition and disrupts the constitutional order, stating that the Democratic Party should take on the role of 'centrist conservatives' into the future.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader/YouTube 'New Day'/Yesterday: "We are not a progressive government. In fact, we actually hold a position of centrist conservatism. The progressive camp needs to be newly established."]

In response, criticism poured in from the anti-Lee faction questioning whether he is changing the party's identity.

Former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum pointed out that the Democratic Party's charter explicitly states it represents the working class and the middle class, calling it an 'overreach,' while former Governor Kim Kyung-soo directly stated that one declaration cannot change the party's identity.

The anti-Lee faction's external meeting also expressed opposition, stating that changing the party's identity without discussion shows undemocratic behavior and a move towards partisanship.

In response, Lee has set out to clarify his position.

He emphasized that he is not shifting to the right but is doing his best from his original position in a practical manner.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "President Kim Dae-jung and President Roh Moo-hyun opened new avenues for South Korea through FTA. The core of living a better life is to eat well and live well."]

In response to Lee's remarks, the People Power Party criticized him for denying the party's direction and accused him of falsely claiming conservatism, following his pattern of impersonating a prosecutor.

They pointed out that it is nothing more than a political show that takes extreme measures to capture the centrist voters.

KBS News, Son Seo-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Lee criticized for party identity
    • 입력 2025-02-20 00:32:34
    News 9
[Anchor]

Amidst this, Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung, who is advocating for pragmatism and targeting the centrist voters, stated that the Democratic Party should take on the role of 'centrist conservatives' and focus on the right.

Criticism arose from the anti-Lee faction questioning whether he is abruptly changing the party's identity.

Reporter Son Seo-young has the details.

[Report]

Recently, with issues like the inheritance tax reform, Lee Jae-myung has been continuously targeting the centrist voters.

He claimed that the People Power Party were not conservatives but a group that hinders the opposition and disrupts the constitutional order, stating that the Democratic Party should take on the role of 'centrist conservatives' into the future.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader/YouTube 'New Day'/Yesterday: "We are not a progressive government. In fact, we actually hold a position of centrist conservatism. The progressive camp needs to be newly established."]

In response, criticism poured in from the anti-Lee faction questioning whether he is changing the party's identity.

Former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum pointed out that the Democratic Party's charter explicitly states it represents the working class and the middle class, calling it an 'overreach,' while former Governor Kim Kyung-soo directly stated that one declaration cannot change the party's identity.

The anti-Lee faction's external meeting also expressed opposition, stating that changing the party's identity without discussion shows undemocratic behavior and a move towards partisanship.

In response, Lee has set out to clarify his position.

He emphasized that he is not shifting to the right but is doing his best from his original position in a practical manner.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "President Kim Dae-jung and President Roh Moo-hyun opened new avenues for South Korea through FTA. The core of living a better life is to eat well and live well."]

In response to Lee's remarks, the People Power Party criticized him for denying the party's direction and accused him of falsely claiming conservatism, following his pattern of impersonating a prosecutor.

They pointed out that it is nothing more than a political show that takes extreme measures to capture the centrist voters.

KBS News, Son Seo-young.
손서영
손서영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

현실화되면 국내 차 업계 수조원 대 손실 불가피

현실화되면 국내 차 업계 수조원 대 손실 불가피
한덕수 탄핵 심판 변론 종결…<br>“대통령 설득 못해 송구”

한덕수 탄핵 심판 변론 종결…“대통령 설득 못해 송구”
여 ‘잠룡’ 잰걸음…<br>‘토론회 연설’·‘저서 출판’

여 ‘잠룡’ 잰걸음…‘토론회 연설’·‘저서 출판’
범야권 연대 “명태균 특검으로 내란 규명”…잇따른 통합 행보

범야권 연대 “명태균 특검으로 내란 규명”…잇따른 통합 행보
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.