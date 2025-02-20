News 9

Ex-Samsung executive gets 7 years

입력 2025.02.20 (00:32)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

A former Samsung Electronics manager who transferred key semiconductor technology to a Chinese competitor has been sentenced to seven years in prison in the first trial.

The court defined the case as a serious crime that could negatively impact the national industrial competitiveness.

This is a report by Lee Won-hee.

[Report]

Mr. Kim resigned as a manager at Samsung Electronics in 2015.

The following year, he joined a Chinese competitor and participated in the development of 18-nanometer DRAM.

Mr. Kim was indicted for allegedly leaking Samsung Electronics' 18-nanometer DRAM process information, which is a core national technology, without authorization during this process.

[Lee Jong-hwan/Professor, Department of System Semiconductor Engineering, Sangmyung University: "These days, they call them AI semiconductors. 18-nanometer can be considered the latest technology. So, if you use that process technology to make DRAM, it becomes a competitive product."]

The 25th Criminal Division of the Seoul Central District Court sentenced Mr. Kim to seven years in prison and a fine of 200 million won today (Feb. 19).

The court stated that this case is a "serious crime that could have a significant negative impact on the industrial competitiveness of South Korea."

The semiconductor industry estimates that this technology leak has caused Samsung Electronics and its partners to incur damages of about 2.3 trillion won.

Investigations revealed that Mr. Kim had planned to recruit engineers responsible for semiconductor processes to unlawfully use Samsung Electronics' trade secrets.

In fact, he even offered over 500 million won after tax to recruit about 20 technical personnel.

Detailed process information was passed to Mr. Kim by other Samsung Electronics employees who took pictures of their monitor screens or wrote them down in notebooks, and Mr. Kim uploaded this information to the servers of the Chinese competitor.

However, the court found it unclear whether Mr. Kim's actions had a significant impact on the rapid growth of the Chinese competitor.

Along with this, the court also sentenced Mr. Bang, an employee of a Samsung Electronics partner company who helped Mr. Kim unlawfully export semiconductor equipment blueprints, to two years and six months in prison.

This is KBS News, Lee Won-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Ex-Samsung executive gets 7 years
    • 입력 2025-02-20 00:32:34
    News 9
[Anchor]

A former Samsung Electronics manager who transferred key semiconductor technology to a Chinese competitor has been sentenced to seven years in prison in the first trial.

The court defined the case as a serious crime that could negatively impact the national industrial competitiveness.

This is a report by Lee Won-hee.

[Report]

Mr. Kim resigned as a manager at Samsung Electronics in 2015.

The following year, he joined a Chinese competitor and participated in the development of 18-nanometer DRAM.

Mr. Kim was indicted for allegedly leaking Samsung Electronics' 18-nanometer DRAM process information, which is a core national technology, without authorization during this process.

[Lee Jong-hwan/Professor, Department of System Semiconductor Engineering, Sangmyung University: "These days, they call them AI semiconductors. 18-nanometer can be considered the latest technology. So, if you use that process technology to make DRAM, it becomes a competitive product."]

The 25th Criminal Division of the Seoul Central District Court sentenced Mr. Kim to seven years in prison and a fine of 200 million won today (Feb. 19).

The court stated that this case is a "serious crime that could have a significant negative impact on the industrial competitiveness of South Korea."

The semiconductor industry estimates that this technology leak has caused Samsung Electronics and its partners to incur damages of about 2.3 trillion won.

Investigations revealed that Mr. Kim had planned to recruit engineers responsible for semiconductor processes to unlawfully use Samsung Electronics' trade secrets.

In fact, he even offered over 500 million won after tax to recruit about 20 technical personnel.

Detailed process information was passed to Mr. Kim by other Samsung Electronics employees who took pictures of their monitor screens or wrote them down in notebooks, and Mr. Kim uploaded this information to the servers of the Chinese competitor.

However, the court found it unclear whether Mr. Kim's actions had a significant impact on the rapid growth of the Chinese competitor.

Along with this, the court also sentenced Mr. Bang, an employee of a Samsung Electronics partner company who helped Mr. Kim unlawfully export semiconductor equipment blueprints, to two years and six months in prison.

This is KBS News, Lee Won-hee.
이원희
이원희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

현실화되면 국내 차 업계 수조원 대 손실 불가피

현실화되면 국내 차 업계 수조원 대 손실 불가피
한덕수 탄핵 심판 변론 종결…<br>“대통령 설득 못해 송구”

한덕수 탄핵 심판 변론 종결…“대통령 설득 못해 송구”
여 ‘잠룡’ 잰걸음…<br>‘토론회 연설’·‘저서 출판’

여 ‘잠룡’ 잰걸음…‘토론회 연설’·‘저서 출판’
범야권 연대 “명태균 특검으로 내란 규명”…잇따른 통합 행보

범야권 연대 “명태균 특검으로 내란 규명”…잇따른 통합 행보
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.