Forced repatriation case sentenced

[Anchor]



In November 2019, two North Korean fishermen who were captured in the East Sea were sent back to North Korea through Panmunjom.



The fishermen expressed their intention to defect, but at that time, the Moon Jae-in administration sent them back to North Korea, claiming they had committed serious crimes, including the murder of the captain and sixteen crew members.



The prosecution, which conducted an investigation following complaints from the National Intelligence Service and civic groups, concluded that the repatriation was illegal.



Four key officials from the Moon Jae-in administration's security team, including former National Security Office chief Chung Eui-yong and former National Intelligence Service chief Seo Hoon, were indicted on charges of abuse of power and other offenses.



After more than two years of trial, the court recognized their guilt and decided on a prison sentence.



However, the sentence was suspended.



Reporter Shin Hyun-wook reports.



[Report]



In the so-called 'forced repatriation' incident, high-ranking diplomatic and security officials from the Moon Jae-in administration were indicted one by one.



After two years, the first trial court suspended the sentence of ten months for former National Security Office chief Chung Eui-yong and former National Intelligence Service chief Seo Hoon.



The sentences for former presidential chief of staff Noh Young-min and former unification minister Kim Yeon-chul, who were also indicted, were also suspended for six months each.



During the trial, the prosecution argued that North Korean residents hold the status of South Korean citizens, and their basic rights were violated due to the forced repatriation.



On the other hand, former chief Chung and others claimed that they were 'potential citizens' or 'prisoners of war' who had not undergone government screening.



The court ruled based on Article 3 of the Constitution that "the territory of South Korea includes the North Korean region, and North Korean residents are also included as South Korean citizens."



It pointed out that Chung and others "emphasized speed excessively, deciding to repatriate them in just two days and actually repatriating them in five days," stating that "the criminal justice process to hold them accountable through investigation and trial has become entirely useless."



However, it acknowledged that the brutal murder of the sixteen crew members by the North Korean fishermen influenced the decision to repatriate.



The court also noted that, as the division continues, there are no guidelines for handling similar incidents, raising doubts about whether it is right to punish only those involved without institutional improvements.



Former chief Chung stated that this ruling is a wise and rational judgment, while the prosecution expressed difficulty in accepting the suspended sentence decision, as the defendants completely denied the charges, and announced plans to appeal.



This is KBS News reporter Shin Hyun-wook.



