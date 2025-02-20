Lee Jae-myung's appeal trial

동영상 고정 취소

Meanwhile, today (Feb.19), the second trial of Representative Lee Jae-myung on charges of violating the Public Official Election Act was held.



In response to the court's request to specify which of Representative Lee's statements were false, the prosecution amended the indictment.



Representative Lee's side protested that the prosecution was making logical leaps.



The court stated that it would conclude the trial as scheduled on February 26.



Reporter Lee Ho-jun reports.



Democratic Party Leader Lee Jae-myung was indicted for 'publicizing false facts' under the Public Official Election Act and received a suspended prison sentence in the first trial last November.



In the appeal trial, the main issue was to determine which parts of Representative Lee's statements were false.



During the third hearing, the court requested the prosecution to specify the false facts, and the prosecution presented the amended indictment in today's fourth trial.



The prosecution explained that it connected four of Representative Lee's broadcast interviews to the three charges.



On the other hand, Representative Lee's side argued that the prosecution was making 'logical leaps' in interpreting the meaning of his statements.



They claimed that the prosecution interpreted Representative Lee's statements as if he were denying all relations with Mr. Kim, stating, "If interpreted that way, no public office candidate would speak up."



Additionally, they emphasized that the law regarding 'publicizing false facts' should be strictly applied, adding that Representative Lee did not deny his working relationship with Mr. Kim.



The court requested the prosecution to clarify the specification of false facts regarding Representative Lee's statements by the next trial.



The court announced that it would conclude the trial on February 26 as previously indicated and set a date for the verdict.



It is expected that the prosecution's closing arguments and Representative Lee's final statement will also take place at that time, with the second trial verdict likely to be announced as early as the end of next month.



KBS News, Lee Ho-jun.



