SK Telecom under tax investigation

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



SK Telecom is currently undergoing a special tax investigation by the National Tax Service.



It is suspected of fabricating fake work orders worth hundreds of billions of won to favor other affiliated companies.



This affiliated company has now become the holding company that dominates the entire SK Group.



Reporter Song Su-jin has the exclusive report.



[Report]



At the top of the governance structure of the second-largest conglomerate, SK Group, is SK Holdings.



It took its current form after a major merger ten years ago.



Before the merger, SK and SK C&C were separate entities.



C&C was a company that has grown by taking on IT-related work for the SK Group.



The Seoul Regional Tax Office's Investigation Division 4 has been investigating the transations between SK C&C and SK Telecom, known as the 'grim reaper of the business world,' for over two months.



In 2014 and 2015, SK Telecom ordered over 500 billion won worth of IT work from C&C, some of which is believed to be fabricated services, or 'fake work orders.'



SK C&C, which received the work orders, issued tax invoices and based on this, deducted 10% VAT. But since some of the tax invoices were fake, the National Tax Service asses that the tax deductions were inflated.



The National Tax Service is reportedly cross-referencing hundreds of contracts one by one and investigating numerous current and former employees of the SK Group to determine the truth.



The scale of the 'fake work orders' is estimated to be in the hundreds of billions of won.



[Ahn Soo-nam/Tax Accountant: "I see issuing tax invoices fraudulently as the worst crime. The tax assessment period is 10 years, and the additional tax is not 20% but 40%. (They will) be reported to the prosecution."]



The statute of limitations for VAT is five years, but it extends to ten years in cases of illegality.



To avoid missing this statute of limitations, SK Telecom was subjected to an on-site investigation in mid-December last year, shortly after the emergency martial law.



SK C&C completed its final merger with SK in August 2015.



SK Telecom has stated that it has not placed any orders for fabricated services and is cooperating sincerely with the National Tax Service investigation.



This is KBS News, Song Su-jin.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!