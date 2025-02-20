One month since court intrusion

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (Feb. 19) marks one month since the violent intrusion incident at the Western District Court.



In this unprecedented attack on the judiciary, more than 120 participants have been charged so far.



The concept of 'people's right to resist,' which they used to incite and justify their violence, continues to be mentioned in various contexts.



Choi Hye-rim reports.



[Report]



When a detention warrant was issued for President Yoon Suk Yeol, people stormed into the Seoul Western District Court.



They broke things indiscriminately and even assaulted the police.



["It's the people's right to resist!"]



The 'people's right to resist' they shouted originally means 'the right of the people to use in order to restore a collapsed constitutional order.'



The April 19 Revolution is a prime example.



However, recently, in the political arena and at protest sites, the term 'people's right to resist' continues to be used in reference to the judiciary.



[Cho Bae-sook/Member of the National Assembly/Jan. 31/KBS Radio 'Intensive Current Affairs': "The ultimate guardian of the Constitution is the people. So how should the people exercise this? It can only be expressed as the right to resist."]



On web portals, the search volume for the term 'people's right to resist' has exploded every time an arrest warrant was issued and executed against President Yoon.



In online communities supporting President Yoon, there has been an increase in posts calling for the exercise of the 'right to resist.'



This has been spreading further through certain figures.



[Jeon Kwang-hoon/Pastor of Sarang Jeil Church/Jan.24: "The Republic of Korea is now in complete chaos. The people must unite and exercise their right to resist."]



There are concerns that the concept of the people's right to resist, aimed at restoring a collapsed constitutional order, should not be misused or used to justify violent acts.



[Lee Heon-hwan/Professor at Ajou University Law School: "(The Western District Court violence incident) is actions that are completely opposite to the right to resist. The effort to justify it in the name of the right to resist shows a complete misunderstanding of the concept."]



In the month following the Western District Court incident, the police have charged 125 individuals suspected of involvement in the violence, with 74 of them being detained.



Investigations are ongoing into organizations and YouTubers suspected of being behind the incident, as well as Pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon, who is accused of inciting rebellion.



This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.



