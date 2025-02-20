News 9

Kim Ha-neul case deemed premeditated

입력 2025.02.20 (00:32)

[Anchor]

The police investigating the case of the late Kim Ha-neul have confirmed details of the circumstances that indicate a planned crime.

It has been revealed that the accused teacher made multiple searches for the tool used in the crime and looked up articles related to murder cases.

Reporter Han Sol has the details.

[Report]

The police have specifically captured evidence of a planned crime by analyzing the mobile phone and computer used by the perpetrating teacher.

It has been confirmed that the teacher made multiple searches online for the tool used in the crime in advance and reviewed articles related to murder cases.

The searches were mainly conducted on the mobile phone and continued up until the day of the crime.

The police believe that there is a high possibility that the crime was premeditated based on the preparation process of the murder tool, statements from fellow teachers and other related individuals, and call records.

They are also broadly investigating the teacher's surrounding environment, including any domestic disputes or debt issues.

[Kim Jang-hyun/Head of the Criminal Investigation Division, Daejeon Western Police Station: "We are confirming all aspects related to the motive of the crime, whether the perpetrating teacher was under extreme stress or had some trigger for revenge."]

The profilers involved in the investigation are focusing on finding the motive for the crime by analyzing the teacher's medical records.

As face-to-face questioning of the teacher remains difficult, the police are regularly checking the teacher's health status.

The Ministry of Education is intensifying its audit of the Daejeon City Office of Education and the relevant education support office, as well as the involved elementary school.

The Ministry of Education has dispatched an audit team of about ten members to closely investigate whether the procedures of the teacher's leave of absence and return to work, as well as responses to abnormal behavior, were appropriate.

This is KBS News, Han Sol.

