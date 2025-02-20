News 9

Elderly driver tests to tighten

[Anchor]

Concerns have grown as accidents involving elderly drivers, such as the incident at Seoul City Hall Station last year, have continued to occur.

The government has decided to tighten regulations for taxi and bus drivers aged 65 and older.

This involves raising the standards for qualification tests, which had a pass rate of 99%.

This is a report by reporter Yoon Ah-rim.

[Report]

A village bus crashes directly into the vehicle in front.

A taxi crosses the center line and rushes onto the sidewalk.

In all these incidents, including the wrong-way driving accident near Seoul City Hall Station last July, the drivers were all 65 years old or older.

As concerns about accidents involving elderly drivers have increased, the government has decided to strengthen the eligibility tests for drivers aged 65 and older.

The standards for the 'qualification maintenance test', which had a pass rate of 98.5%, will be raised.

A test to remember the location of a quickly disappearing car.

This is the visual field test.

If a driver receives a grade 4 in two or more of the four test items that are highly related to accidents, they will be deemed unfit.

The standard has been raised from grade 5 to grade 4 for two or more test items.

[Kim Young-gil/Taxi Driver, Seoul: "You have to concentrate. It was quite difficult. It's better to strengthen the test for the driver's own sake."]

Submittinh the medical fitness test from a hospital, which only measures blood pressure and visual field, instead of taking the test on -site, will also be limited.

Drivers who have caused many accidents or are 75 years old or older must undergo the strengthened qualification maintenance test.

If they have early-stage hypertension or diabetes, mandatory health tracking every six months will be required.

[Kim Yu-in/Director of Transportation Service Policy, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport: "The proportion of elderly transportation workers is also increasing, making the need for safety regulation even more important."]

In the case of taxis, nearly half of the drivers are 65 years old or older.

There are also concerns about the strengthened qualification tests.

[Taxi Industry Official: "Since their jobs are all livelihood-based, I believe that follow-up measures for these individuals are also necessary."]

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport plans to implement a revised enforcement rule containing these details starting next year.

This is KBS News, Yoon Ah-rim.

