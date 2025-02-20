Patients hit by surgery reductions

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



One year ago today, residents began to leave in protest against the medical school admission expansion policy.



And about 5,000 residents, more than half of those who resigned, have been re-employed as general practitioners in smaller clinics.



Due to the sudden influx, the salaries of general practitioners have halved.



What is the situation at large hospitals after the residents left?



At 47 major hospitals, the number of key cancer surgeries has decreased by 21% compared to a year ago.



As surgeries have decreased, the deficits of national university hospitals have doubled over the past year.



However, the patients are facing the most serious consequences.



Patient groups, who have been suffering from the medical crisis for a year, have urged the government and the medical community to apologize and come up with measures.



Reporter Jin Sun-min has the details.



[Report]



Last year, Seoul National University Hospital performed 277 organ transplant surgeries.



This marks a 23% decrease compared to a year ago due to the impact of the medical conflict.



The deficit of Seoul National University Hospital, the top medical institution in the country, ballooned to 110 billion won last year.



The decrease in surgeries and delays in treatment lead to harm for critically ill patients.



[Patient's Guardian/Voice Altered: "When I called, they said they are not accepting new patients. The most difficult part after being diagnosed with cancer is finding a hospital for treatment, which is just too hard."]



Patient groups are calling for the government and the medical community to take responsibility for the medical gap and to establish an investigation body to assess the situation.



[Nam Mi-jeong/Secretary of the Korea Severe Disease Association: "We need to objectively assess the seriousness of the situation and push for legal reforms or legislation to prevent gaps in critical care and emergency rooms."]



Nurses are also being overwhelmed with excessive workloads.



In a recent survey, seven out of ten nurses at university hospitals reported that additional tasks outside their scope of work have increased since the residents left.



Although the 'physician assistant system' that substitutes some of the doctors' tasks has been legislated, nurses are often deployed without proper training.



[Kwon Ji-eun/Nurse at Seoul National University Hospital: "Now, we are being forced to even place orders, and before we know it, situations have arisen where nurses are giving orders and performing procedures themselves."]



The government has preemptively allocated 330 billion won from the national health insurance fund to cover the deficits of national university hospitals, but this has been criticized as a stopgap measure for the medical crisis.



This is KBS News Jin Sun-min.



