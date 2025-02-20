Safety measures for elderly drivers

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In Japan, which is aging faster than us, a large number of 'sudden acceleration prevention devices' have been distributed to prevent accidents of elderly drivers.



Additionally, drivers aged 75 and older are subject to stricter cognitive tests for license renewal.



This is Hwang Jin-woo reporting from Tokyo.



[Report]



This is a vehicle equipped with a 'sudden acceleration prevention device'.



Even if the accelerator pedal is pressed hard from a stop, the speed does not increase and a warning sound is triggered.



["I have pressed the accelerator pedal to the maximum. Even though I have pressed the pedal all the way, there is no increase in speed."]



This prevents accidents in cases when drivers mistakenly push the accelerator instead of the brake.



The Japanese government began providing subsidies as early as 2020, allowing drivers to install this device for just over 100,000 won.



When purchasing support cars designed to automatically brake in case of collision risk, nearly 1 million won has also been provided in subsidies.



A total budget of nearly 1 trillion won has been invested, and it is estimated that about 80% of vehicles driven by elderly drivers are equipped with these safety devices.



In Japan, the process for renewing licenses becomes more stringent as drivers age.



Drivers aged 72 and older must renew their licenses every three years.



Cognitive function tests are also strengthened.



For those aged 75 and older, a 30-minute cognitive function test is mandatory, and they must pass an elderly driver training course to renew their licenses.



[Yamamoto Yoshikazu/Driving School Instructor: "You must pass six tasks. We check if you have crossed the center line or driven in the wrong direction..."]



If deemed to have dementia during the cognitive function test, the license will be revoked.



This is Hwang Jin-woo from KBS News in Tokyo.



