N. Korean soldier wishes to defect

[Anchor]

A North Korean soldier captured in the Ukraine war has expressed desire to come to South Korea.

The government has a policy to accept them if their intention to defect is confirmed, but there seem to be many variables in the process.

Reporter Song Geum-han reports.

[Report]

One of the North Korean soldiers in his 20s, captured last month in Russia's Kursk, stated his intention to defect in an interview with domestic media.

He said, "First, I plan to apply for asylum to go to South Korea," and asked if he thought they would accept his asylum application.

This is the first time a North Korean captive soldier has expressed desire to go to South Korea.

He also expressed concerns that he would face hardships if he returned to North Korea.

The government has a principle of supporting all North Korean soldiers who request to come to South Korea.

According to the constitution, North Korean soldiers are considered our citizens and should not be repatriated against their will to a place where they face the threat of persecution.

This message has also been conveyed to the Ukrainian side, and they have stated they will continue discussions, but it is not a simple issue.

First, according to the 'Geneva Conventions', the principle is that prisoners of war should be repatriated to their home country. However, if North Korea and Russia, which have denied the deployment, ultimately turn a blind eye, these soldiers may not gain prisoner of war status.

In this case, if they apply for asylum citing concerns about human rights violations and strongly wish to go to South Korea, then there may be room for negotiation.

[Byun Sang-jeong/Director of North Korea Research, National Security Strategy Institute: "There needs to be diplomatic efforts to explain the procedures for applying for asylum to the North Korean soldiers so that the Ukrainian government can recognize their refugee status."]

However, there is a high possibility that the issue of prisoner exchanges will be included in the peace negotiations that the U.S. is hastening, which could push the North Korean soldier issue to the back burner.

Additionally, it seems that the position the U.S. takes in promoting dialogue with North Korea will also be a variable.

This is Song Geum-han from KBS News.

