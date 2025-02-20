News 9

Med school facilities crisis

[Anchor]

There are also concerns about the education of medical students.

There are new students as well as students on leave.

The government claims to be preparing to ensure that there are no issues with classes, but reports from the scene tell a different story.

Reporter Kim Seong-su has the details.

[Report]

At Chungbuk National University’s medical school, renovation work on the classrooms is in full swing just before the semester starts.

The medical school’s admission quota, which was originally 49, has increased to 125 this year.

There are only 10 dissection practice tables, and nothing has changed since the increase in admission quota.

A new laboratory costing 20 billion won will not be completed until 2028.

Until then, temporary buildings will have to be used.

[Choi Joong-guk/Chairman of Chungbuk National University Medical School Faculty Council: "It seems that the spacing is important, and if too many students practice simultaneously on one cadaver, there are concerns about safety accidents..."]

Other medical schools are in similar situations.

When the freshmen of 2024, who are on collective leave, return, along with the newly increased freshmen of 2025, about 7,500 students will need to take first-year classes, raising concerns of difficient education.

In fact, the Korea Institute of Medical Education and Evaluation recently decided to issue a 'provisional non-accreditation' for three medical schools due to a lack of educational capacity.

There is a re-evaluation process remaining, but in the worst case, they may not be able to take new students or may face restrictions on eligibility for the medical licensing exam.

[Kim Taek-woo/President of the Korean Medical Association/Feb. 17: "(If left unattended) other universities will likely fail to pass the evaluation accreditation in large numbers next year or the year after..."]

The government has repeatedly stated that it will increase financial support to reduce the confusion caused by the increase in medical school quotas.

[Lee Joo-ho/Minister of Education/National Assembly Education Committee/Yesterday: "(For national medical schools) we will support the allocation of full-time faculty and the construction of medical school buildings, and for private medical schools, we will provide loans for improving conditions..."]

Regarding the highly anticipated medical school admission quota for next year, deans of medical schools across the country have conveyed their position to the government to freeze it at the pre-increase level of 3,000.

This is KBS News, Kim Seong-su.

