Dayou Winia chair sentenced to 4ys

[Anchor]



The total amount of unpaid wages that occurred last year was 2 trillion and 44.8 billion won.



This is an increase of 14.6% compared to the previous year.



The Ministry of Employment and Labor cited economic downturn and large-scale collective wage defaults by some companies as the causes for the increase in unpaid wages.



In particular, Dayou Winia's unpaid wages alone reached 54.8 billion won last year.



Last month, both ruling and opposition parties criticized this during the National Assembly's Environment and Labor Committee meeting.



Park Young-woo, the chairman of Dayou Winia, has been on trial for allegations of unpaid wages amounting to 47.8 billion won.



Today (Feb.19), the court sentenced Chairman Park to 4 years in prison.



Reporter Shin Ji-soo has the story.



[Report]



Mr. Lee, an employee of Winia Electronics, has a total of 80 million won in unpaid wages.



For several years, he has not received his salary and has been working part-time at a restaurant for 10,000 won an hour to make ends meet.



[Mr. Lee/Winia Electronics Employee: "Even if I'm sick, I endure it a bit. I just go to the pharmacy to buy painkillers. I feel isolated from society because I can't carry cash anymore. I want to meet my friends, but I can't."]



Park Young-woo, chairman of Dayou Winia Group, was indicted last March for failing to pay wages totaling 47.8 billion won to over 800 workers.



[Park Young-woo/Chairman of Dayou Winia Group/Today: "(Do you have a plan to pay the unpaid wages?)..."]



The Seongnam Branch of Suwon District Court sentenced Chairman Park to 4 years in prison in the first trial today.



The court stated, "Chairman Park can be seen as a substantial business manager who has a significant impact on company management," and "he has a responsibility regarding the payment of workers' wages."



Additionally, it pointed out that "Chairman Park has not presented a plan for paying the unpaid wages and severance pay," and "considering the suffering of the affected workers and their families, the nature of the crime is severe."



Park Hyun-cheol, CEO of Winia Electronics, and Kim Hyuk-pyo, CEO of Winia, who were indicted alongside Chairman Park, received suspended prison sentences.



[Kang Yong-seok/Chairman of the Winia Electronics Union, Federation of Korean Trade Unions: "Isn't the law too weak? Isn't it a slap on the wrist? They haven't given us even 10 won in wages or severance pay."]



Unions of Dayou Winia affiliates have announced that they will file additional joint complaints regarding Chairman Park's embezzlement and breach of trust allegations.



This is KBS News Shin Ji-soo.



