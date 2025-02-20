Friendly Trump-Putin talks

News 9

[Anchor]

The first high-level talks between the United States and Russia concluded in a friendly atmosphere.

President Trump mentioned that the meeting went well and even hinted at the possibility of meeting with Russian President Putin within this month.

This is Kim Ji-sook reporting from Washington.

[Report]

Both the United States and Russia expressed satisfaction with the first meeting, which lasted four and a half hours.

Discussions included normalizing relations between the two countries and ways to ease the economic sanctions imposed on Russia after the outbreak of war.

[Marco Rubio/U.S. Secretary of State: "The European Union is gonna have to be at the table at some point because they have sanctions as well that have been imposed."]

[Sergey Lavrov/Russian Foreign Minister: "We had a strong interest in lifting artificial barriers that hinder the development of mutually beneficial economic cooperation."]

They agreed form a high-level consultative body to continue discussions on ways to end the war.

President Trump stated that the negotiations went well and hinted at the possibility of meeting with President Putin within this month.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "Russia wants to do something. They want to stop the savage barbarianism."]

Trump also mentioned that while it is acceptable for European peacekeeping forces to be stationed in Ukraine after the war, he would not send U.S. troops.

This is an unwelcomed remark for Ukraine, which seeks U.S. security guarantees.

Trump downplayed Ukraine's objections by stating that Zelensky's term has already ended.

This implies that Ukraine should hold new elections, which aligns with Russia's desire to establish a pro-Putin government.

As the U.S. pushes for a peace negotiation tilted towards Russia, Ukraine and the European Union are holding emergency meetings but are struggling to find appropriate countermeasures.

This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.

