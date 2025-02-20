Fierce competition in K League 2
"Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth..."
This famous quote by Mike Tyson became a topic of discussion at the K League 2 media day, which kicks of this weekend.
What’s the story behind it?
Reporter Kim Hwa-young has the details.
[Report]
Starting with Ansan's head coach Lee Kwan-woo, originally from Suwon, there were provocative exchanges.
[Lee Kwan-woo/Ansan Coach: "Suwon is actually looking to get promoted, but we prepared thinking, 'It won't be easy starting with Ansan in the first match.'"]
Coach Byun Seong-hwan responded with a bombshell remark, mentioning the legendary boxing star.
[Byun Seong-hwan/Suwon Coach: "I think I should end with a famous anecdote. Mike Tyson once said, 'Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.'"]
With that overwhelming statement, veteran Lee Seung-bin also chimed in.
[Lee Seung-bin/Ansan: "You said we need to get punched, but it seems you didn't get to punch much last year."]
The opening match between Incheon and Gyeongnam also ignited an off-field verbal battle.
[Yoon Jung-hwan/Incheon Coach: "We will win by one or two goals. Is that okay?"]
[Lee Eul-yong/Gyeongnam Coach: "Do you think you can even score? We are thoroughly prepared."]
As this season's K League 2 is predicted to be a two-horse race between Suwon and Incheon, both teams are keeping an eye on each other.
[Lee Myung-joo/Incheon: "After seeing Suwon get beaten by many teams in the second division last year, we must never let our guard down."]
[Yang Hyung-mo/Suwon: "In the world I live in, I have never encountered a provocation that beats humility. So we will always prepare humbly."]
The ambitious resolutions of the coaches aiming to seize the opportunity also followed.
[Bae Sung-jae/Chungnam Asan Coach: "I am more eager, so allow me to rise first."]
[Kim Hyun-seok/Jeonnam Coach: "While other teams are biting and tearing at each other, we will slip through the gaps and rise."]
This season's K League 2 has become even more unpredictable.
Starting Saturday, a fierce battle for league promotion will begin.
This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.
김화영 기자 hwa0@kbs.co.kr
