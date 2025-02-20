News 9

Fierce competition in K League 2

입력 2025.02.20 (01:37)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

"Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth..."

This famous quote by Mike Tyson became a topic of discussion at the K League 2 media day, which kicks of this weekend.

What’s the story behind it?

Reporter Kim Hwa-young has the details.

[Report]

Starting with Ansan's head coach Lee Kwan-woo, originally from Suwon, there were provocative exchanges.

[Lee Kwan-woo/Ansan Coach: "Suwon is actually looking to get promoted, but we prepared thinking, 'It won't be easy starting with Ansan in the first match.'"]

Coach Byun Seong-hwan responded with a bombshell remark, mentioning the legendary boxing star.

[Byun Seong-hwan/Suwon Coach: "I think I should end with a famous anecdote. Mike Tyson once said, 'Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.'"]

With that overwhelming statement, veteran Lee Seung-bin also chimed in.

[Lee Seung-bin/Ansan: "You said we need to get punched, but it seems you didn't get to punch much last year."]

The opening match between Incheon and Gyeongnam also ignited an off-field verbal battle.

[Yoon Jung-hwan/Incheon Coach: "We will win by one or two goals. Is that okay?"]

[Lee Eul-yong/Gyeongnam Coach: "Do you think you can even score? We are thoroughly prepared."]

As this season's K League 2 is predicted to be a two-horse race between Suwon and Incheon, both teams are keeping an eye on each other.

[Lee Myung-joo/Incheon: "After seeing Suwon get beaten by many teams in the second division last year, we must never let our guard down."]

[Yang Hyung-mo/Suwon: "In the world I live in, I have never encountered a provocation that beats humility. So we will always prepare humbly."]

The ambitious resolutions of the coaches aiming to seize the opportunity also followed.

[Bae Sung-jae/Chungnam Asan Coach: "I am more eager, so allow me to rise first."]

[Kim Hyun-seok/Jeonnam Coach: "While other teams are biting and tearing at each other, we will slip through the gaps and rise."]

This season's K League 2 has become even more unpredictable.

Starting Saturday, a fierce battle for league promotion will begin.

This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Fierce competition in K League 2
    • 입력 2025-02-20 01:37:59
    News 9
[Anchor]

"Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth..."

This famous quote by Mike Tyson became a topic of discussion at the K League 2 media day, which kicks of this weekend.

What’s the story behind it?

Reporter Kim Hwa-young has the details.

[Report]

Starting with Ansan's head coach Lee Kwan-woo, originally from Suwon, there were provocative exchanges.

[Lee Kwan-woo/Ansan Coach: "Suwon is actually looking to get promoted, but we prepared thinking, 'It won't be easy starting with Ansan in the first match.'"]

Coach Byun Seong-hwan responded with a bombshell remark, mentioning the legendary boxing star.

[Byun Seong-hwan/Suwon Coach: "I think I should end with a famous anecdote. Mike Tyson once said, 'Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.'"]

With that overwhelming statement, veteran Lee Seung-bin also chimed in.

[Lee Seung-bin/Ansan: "You said we need to get punched, but it seems you didn't get to punch much last year."]

The opening match between Incheon and Gyeongnam also ignited an off-field verbal battle.

[Yoon Jung-hwan/Incheon Coach: "We will win by one or two goals. Is that okay?"]

[Lee Eul-yong/Gyeongnam Coach: "Do you think you can even score? We are thoroughly prepared."]

As this season's K League 2 is predicted to be a two-horse race between Suwon and Incheon, both teams are keeping an eye on each other.

[Lee Myung-joo/Incheon: "After seeing Suwon get beaten by many teams in the second division last year, we must never let our guard down."]

[Yang Hyung-mo/Suwon: "In the world I live in, I have never encountered a provocation that beats humility. So we will always prepare humbly."]

The ambitious resolutions of the coaches aiming to seize the opportunity also followed.

[Bae Sung-jae/Chungnam Asan Coach: "I am more eager, so allow me to rise first."]

[Kim Hyun-seok/Jeonnam Coach: "While other teams are biting and tearing at each other, we will slip through the gaps and rise."]

This season's K League 2 has become even more unpredictable.

Starting Saturday, a fierce battle for league promotion will begin.

This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.
김화영
김화영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

현실화되면 국내 차 업계 수조원 대 손실 불가피

현실화되면 국내 차 업계 수조원 대 손실 불가피
한덕수 탄핵 심판 변론 종결…<br>“대통령 설득 못해 송구”

한덕수 탄핵 심판 변론 종결…“대통령 설득 못해 송구”
여 ‘잠룡’ 잰걸음…<br>‘토론회 연설’·‘저서 출판’

여 ‘잠룡’ 잰걸음…‘토론회 연설’·‘저서 출판’
범야권 연대 “명태균 특검으로 내란 규명”…잇따른 통합 행보

범야권 연대 “명태균 특검으로 내란 규명”…잇따른 통합 행보
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.