Korean players at UEFA matchup

In the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 playoffs, the 'Korean Derby' between Kim Min-jae and Yang Hyun-jun has been realized.



While it was exciting to see a matchup between Korean players, Kim Min-jae's painful tackle mistake left a sense of regret as he conceded a goal.



Reporter Park Sun-woo has the story.



[Report]



In the first half, Bayern Munich struggled to find their rhythm, with Harry Kane's shot hitting the crossbar in the 45th minute.



In the 18th minute of the second half, the most disappointing moment for Korean fans occurred.



Kim Min-jae attempted a bold tackle but failed to clear the ball properly.



As a result, he allowed Nicolas Kuhn a one-on-one chance with the goalkeeper, leading to Bayern conceding the first goal.



It was a critical mistake that the broadcast camera immediately focused on Kim Min-jae.



In the 24th minute of the second half, Yang Hyun-jun was substituted in, marking the culmination of the highly anticipated Korean Derby.



Yang Hyun-jun's sprinting to pressure Kim Min-jae was also noticeable.



With the aggregate score at 2-2, Coach Kompany seemed anxious as he slipped while trying to kick the ball onto the field.



Just before heading into extra time, a diving header from Goretzka was blocked, but Alphonso Davies pushed it in.



This was the moment Bayern dramatically secured their place in the Round of 16 by overcoming Celtic, and Kim Min-jae was finally able to breathe a sigh of relief.



However, it was an unsatisfactory match for him, as he received the lowest rating among the starting players.



Coach Kompany analyzed that the tight schedule between the league and Champions League seemed to have affected the players' concentration.



[Vincent Kompany/Bayern Munich Coach: "It's not easy to tell the players, who are managing such a schedule, that we are all in on this no matter what happens."]



Hwang In-beom's absence due to injury led Feyenoord Rotterdam to cause an upset by advancing to the Round of 16, defeating AC Milan.



This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.



