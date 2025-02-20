Ohtani's overwhelming popuarity

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As Ohtani of the Dodgers prepares for his return to 'two-way' play, his popularity is beyond imagination.



It is said that even the coach of the Japanese national team went to the U.S. to watch his pitching.



Reporter Lee Mu-hyung reports from Arizona.



[Report]



Hundreds of reporters and fans gather at the LA Dodgers spring camp.



Superstar Ohtani's second bullpen session.



Everyone holds their breath, taking in each of Ohtani's pitches. The usually noisy training ground is silent.



With Japan's national baseball team coach Ibata watching, Ohtani threw 21 pitches.



Fans' expectations are also growing with Ohtani raises his ball speed to 150 km/h, aiming for a May return.



[Aki Teriyaki/Japanese baseball fan: "I think Shohei Ohtani, he's a god. Everybody respects him. The Japanese, the Americans, everybody. He is a god."]



Ohtani has also changed the media environment.



With special management from the Dodgers, access is difficult unless it's an official event, and unlike other players, he cannot do clubhouse interviews.



[Hirodo Ayumi/Japanese 'TV Asahi' announcer: "Since we know it's impossible right now, we aren't even applying for interviews."]



Nevertheless, a so-called 'open run' is held daily at the Dodgers camp to capture every move of Ohtani.



[Kirsten Watson/Dodgers reporter: "Yes, it's all the time. You go into a place, it's overstimulating, it's a lot. But, over time you understand..."]



During running drills, he speaks to Kim Hye-seong in Korean.



[Ohtani: "You're cool."]



Even at events, Ohtani stays close to Kim Hye-seong, helping him adapt smoothly.



By breaking down prejudices with the phrase "Let's not idolize," Ohtani has become a player who is admired, changing the landscape of baseball's birthplace.



This is Lee Mu-hyung from KBS News in Arizona.



