News 9

Candid talk with Lee Na-hyun

[Anchor]

The rising star of the Winter Asian Games, speed skater Lee Na-hyun, showcased her lively personality on KBS.

You are familiar with MBTI, the personality typing system, right?

Lee Na-hyun's MBTI is said to be ESTP, and reporter Ha Mu-rim met her.

[Report]

[Reporter: "This is your first visit to KBS, right?"]

[Lee Na-hyun/Speed Skating National Team: "Yes! It's my first time."]

[Reporter: "What do you think? Does it feel a bit old?"]

[Lee Na-hyun/Speed Skating National Team: "Uh, yes."]

[Reporter: "It's because of its long history."]

I threw a surprise question to Lee Na-hyun, who has been looking in the mirror more often since getting in the elevator.

[Reporter: "What is your MBTI?"]

[Lee Na-hyun/Speed Skating National Team: "ESTP! I'm extroverted, realistic, straightforward, and a bit spontaneous!"]

Her thoughts on winning medals in all events are also candid.

[Lee Na-hyun/Speed Skating National Team: "It's not like I received 1,000 congratulatory messages, but they kept coming in, and I think I received over 100. It's surprising and feels good that I've suddenly gained a lot of attention. (Fans) recognized me and took some photos."]

Lee Na-hyun won gold medals in the 100m and team sprint.

She also won a silver medal in the 500m and a bronze medal in the 1,000m, and has a unique motto.

[Lee Na-hyun/Speed Skating National Team: "'Let's work hard until my role model becomes my rival!' I feel like I enjoyed the Asian Games. That's the most important thing. While it's important to focus 100% on the competition, solely focusing on that can actually hurt your performance. So, I think it's also important to have a mindset of enjoyment."]

Lee Na-hyun's role model is the queen of speed skating, Lee Sang-hwa. Although she has never met her senior, she conveyed a heartfelt message and vowed to shine brightly at next year's Winter Olympics.

[Lee Na-hyun/Speed Skating National Team: "I feel like I've been talking about this a lot lately, but I've always thought about wanting to be like her. And since she's also a senior from the same school (Korea National Sport University), I think I want to resemble her even more. I will work hard to become like her, so please keep an eye on me!"]

This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.

