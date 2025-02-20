[News Today] YOON'S 10TH IMPEACHMENT HEARING
[LEAD]
We're following the impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol, now in its tenth session. Today, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, National Police Agency Commissioner General Cho Ji-ho, and former Intelligence Deputy Director Hong Jang-won took the stand. The Constitutional Court may set a timeline for final arguments, should today's hearing wrap up.
[REPORT]
Thursday's witness questioning began with suspended Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.
Previously, Han said in a parliamentary hearing that there had been a great deal of essential and procedural flaws with the Cabinet meeting held shortly before President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration, indicating that it was not a legitimate Cabinet meeting.
Therefore, legal teams for the president and the National Assembly are focusing on cross-questioning Han about the procedural legitimacy of the Cabinet meeting.
Hong Jang-won, former First Deputy Director at the National Intelligence Service, was re-summoned for questioning as a witness.
Hong earlier tesified that during marital law, he was ordered by President Yoon to "arrest all" and had been notified of a list of those subject to arrest from Yeo In-hyung, former chief of the Defense Counterintelligence Command.
This list is the so-called Hong Jang-won note. However, NIS Director Cho Tae-yong raised questions about the reliability of the note while appearing as a witness last week. So today's questioning is likely to center on whether or not the note is reliable.
Another key witness is National Police Agency Commissioner General Cho Ji-ho.
He had refused to turn up for questioning, citing health issues.
But he expressed willingness to appear in Thursday's hearing, as the Constituional Court went so far as to issue a warrant to forcibly bring him in.
Cho previsouly told investigators that he had received six phone calls from the president with an order to arrest lawmakers.
So he is predicted to face a barrage of questions about his testimony regarding the arrest order and the closure of the National Assembly.
If witness questioning is wrapped up in the tenth hearing on Thursday, the Constitutional Court will likely hold a hearing for final arguments within this month and deliver a verdict by as early as mid-March.
