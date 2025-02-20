News Today

[News Today] HAN DUCK-SOO'S IMPEACHMENT HEARING

입력 2025.02.20 (16:15) 수정 2025.02.20 (16:16)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
The impeachment proceedings against Prime Minister Han Duck-soo wrapped up as of yesterday. Prime Minister Han, denying any prior involvement with martial law, has requested to dismiss the impeachment charges. Meanwhile, the National Assembly's legal team has pushed for his dismissal. A decision is anticipated early next month.

[REPORT]
On the first day of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's impeachment hearing, the National Assembly's legal team presented five reasons for impeaching the prime minister.

First, as the prime minister, he didn't stop the president from using his veto right and didn't respond in any particular way to the president's declaration of martial law.

Also, as an acting president, he announced a legally groundless plan to run the state jointly with the ruling party, did not appoint a Constitutional Court justice recommended by the National Assembly, and did not request a candidate to be recommended for a standing special prosecutor to investigate the treason charges. The team claimed all these acts were in violation of the Constitution.

Kim Ju-hyun/ Nat'l Assembly's Lawyer
He just looked on as treasonous acts shook the constitutional order, ignoring and
abetting insurrection acts.

The prime minister apologized to the people for failing to persuade the president in regards to martial law.

Han Duck-soo / Prime Minister
I tried to assist the president, overcome difficult situations at home and abroad,
but I couldn't persuade him to make a different choice.

However, he denied having any legal responsibility by claiming that he had not known about martial law plans beforehand and had not abetted or condoned insurrection.

As for other reasons of impeachment, he said that vetoing is the president's inherent right and he didn't think it was appropriate for an acting president to appoint a Constitutional Court justice.

He also countered that the idea of running the government jointly with the ruling party came with the intent to stablize state affairs.

The Constitutional Court concluded the hearing and Han's sentencing is likely to take place early next month.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] HAN DUCK-SOO'S IMPEACHMENT HEARING
    • 입력 2025-02-20 16:15:40
    • 수정2025-02-20 16:16:42
    News Today

[LEAD]
The impeachment proceedings against Prime Minister Han Duck-soo wrapped up as of yesterday. Prime Minister Han, denying any prior involvement with martial law, has requested to dismiss the impeachment charges. Meanwhile, the National Assembly's legal team has pushed for his dismissal. A decision is anticipated early next month.

[REPORT]
On the first day of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's impeachment hearing, the National Assembly's legal team presented five reasons for impeaching the prime minister.

First, as the prime minister, he didn't stop the president from using his veto right and didn't respond in any particular way to the president's declaration of martial law.

Also, as an acting president, he announced a legally groundless plan to run the state jointly with the ruling party, did not appoint a Constitutional Court justice recommended by the National Assembly, and did not request a candidate to be recommended for a standing special prosecutor to investigate the treason charges. The team claimed all these acts were in violation of the Constitution.

Kim Ju-hyun/ Nat'l Assembly's Lawyer
He just looked on as treasonous acts shook the constitutional order, ignoring and
abetting insurrection acts.

The prime minister apologized to the people for failing to persuade the president in regards to martial law.

Han Duck-soo / Prime Minister
I tried to assist the president, overcome difficult situations at home and abroad,
but I couldn't persuade him to make a different choice.

However, he denied having any legal responsibility by claiming that he had not known about martial law plans beforehand and had not abetted or condoned insurrection.

As for other reasons of impeachment, he said that vetoing is the president's inherent right and he didn't think it was appropriate for an acting president to appoint a Constitutional Court justice.

He also countered that the idea of running the government jointly with the ruling party came with the intent to stablize state affairs.

The Constitutional Court concluded the hearing and Han's sentencing is likely to take place early next month.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 한덕수 “통상의 국무회의와 달랐고 형식적<br>·실체적 흠결 있었다고 생각”

[속보] 한덕수 “통상의 국무회의와 달랐고 형식적·실체적 흠결 있었다고 생각”
윤 대통령 측 “대통령, 같은 심판정에서 총리 증언 보는 게 국가 위상에 좋지 않아 퇴정”

윤 대통령 측 “대통령, 같은 심판정에서 총리 증언 보는 게 국가 위상에 좋지 않아 퇴정”
[속보] 최상목 대행 “반도체법 꼭 필요…근로시간 특례 포함돼야”

[속보] 최상목 대행 “반도체법 꼭 필요…근로시간 특례 포함돼야”
법원, 김용현 전 국방부 장관 <br>구속취소 신청 기각

법원, 김용현 전 국방부 장관 구속취소 신청 기각
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.