[News Today] HAN DUCK-SOO'S IMPEACHMENT HEARING

입력 2025-02-20 16:15:40 수정 2025-02-20 16:16:42





[LEAD]

The impeachment proceedings against Prime Minister Han Duck-soo wrapped up as of yesterday. Prime Minister Han, denying any prior involvement with martial law, has requested to dismiss the impeachment charges. Meanwhile, the National Assembly's legal team has pushed for his dismissal. A decision is anticipated early next month.



[REPORT]

On the first day of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's impeachment hearing, the National Assembly's legal team presented five reasons for impeaching the prime minister.



First, as the prime minister, he didn't stop the president from using his veto right and didn't respond in any particular way to the president's declaration of martial law.



Also, as an acting president, he announced a legally groundless plan to run the state jointly with the ruling party, did not appoint a Constitutional Court justice recommended by the National Assembly, and did not request a candidate to be recommended for a standing special prosecutor to investigate the treason charges. The team claimed all these acts were in violation of the Constitution.



Kim Ju-hyun/ Nat'l Assembly's Lawyer

He just looked on as treasonous acts shook the constitutional order, ignoring and

abetting insurrection acts.



The prime minister apologized to the people for failing to persuade the president in regards to martial law.



Han Duck-soo / Prime Minister

I tried to assist the president, overcome difficult situations at home and abroad,

but I couldn't persuade him to make a different choice.



However, he denied having any legal responsibility by claiming that he had not known about martial law plans beforehand and had not abetted or condoned insurrection.



As for other reasons of impeachment, he said that vetoing is the president's inherent right and he didn't think it was appropriate for an acting president to appoint a Constitutional Court justice.



He also countered that the idea of running the government jointly with the ruling party came with the intent to stablize state affairs.



The Constitutional Court concluded the hearing and Han's sentencing is likely to take place early next month.