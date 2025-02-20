[News Today] 52-HOUR WORK WEEK DISCREPANCY

입력 2025-02-20 16:15:48 수정 2025-02-20 16:16:52 News Today





[LEAD]

Rival parties are clashing at the National Assembly regarding the controversial Semiconductor Special Act. This act, designed to boost the semiconductor industry, includes a controversial exemption to the 52-hour work week. But does extending work hours really hold the key to revitalizing the semiconductor sector? Let's take a look.



[REPORT]

Everyone agrees that Korea's semiconductor industry will be in a crisis at this rate.



Lee Jae-yong / Chair, Samsung Electronics (Oct., 2024)

(What are your thoughts on talks of Samsung semiconductor crisis?) ...



Then, is the industry at large in crisis because of the 52-hour work week system?



Chey Tae-won / SK Group chair

(Thoughts on excluding the semiconductor industry from the 52-hour work week

system?) Let's talk later.



This report, written by the executives of Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, claims that people are not diligent because of the 52-hour work week rule.



The report says that Korea's semiconductor research and development ends up lagging behind its competitors abroad because workers have to leave even though 30 more minutes at work would yield results.



Ahn Ki-hyun / Korea Semiconductor Industry Association

Laws should be loosened. Technological development is key for the S. Korean industry. If we fall behind in the competition, our income will shrink.



In contrast, some question if extending the working hours is really the solution.



Han Ki-bak/ Semiconductor researcher, Samsung Electronics (Feb. 13)

Ultimately, more workers should be hired to create an environment where people

don't overwork.



In fact, the semiconductor R&D team at SK Hynix followed the 52-hour work week rule and still produced record performance.



It stands in contrast to Samsung Electronics, where the company performed poorly even though workers requested special overtime to work up to 64 hours a week.



Kim Yang-paeng / Institute for Industrial Economics, Trade

Wages in the U.S. are much higher than in S. Korea. Overworking to boost

productivity worked in the 1960s, 70s. Today it increases the risk of brain drain.



Politicians raised the working hour issue.



The controversy is likely to continue as other manufacturing sectors like shipbuilders and construction companies are asking to be exempted from the 52-hour work week rule and other deregulatory measures.