[News Today] SUSPENDED SENTENCE FOR DEPORTATION CASE

The court has suspended the prison sentences for former National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong and former National Intelligence Service Chief Suh Hoon. They faced trial over the forced repatriation of North Korean fishermen. While recognizing the action as an abuse of authority, the court considered the severe crimes committed by the fishermen and the absence of clear institutional guidelines.



A number of high-ranking officials from the Moon Jae-in administration were referred to trial for their involvement in the 2019 case of forced repatriation of North Korean fishermen.



After two years, the court handed down its decision, a suspended prison sentence of ten months each to former national security adviser Chung Eui-yong and former National Intelligence Service chief Suh Hoon.



Former presidential chief of staff Noh Young-min and former Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul who were also indicted each received a suspended six-month sentence.



In the trial, prosecutors argued that as North Korean residents hold the status of South Korean citizens, their forced deportation violated their basic rights.



Meanwhile Chung and the others accused of forcibly repatriating the fishermen claimed the North Koreans were only potential South Korean nationals who did not undergo government screening or they qualified as POWs.



Citing Article 3 in the constitution, the court said North Korean territory is also part of the Republic of Korea and its residents are also regarded as South Korean nationals.



The court noted that the accused, focused only on taking swift measures, decided on their deportation in just two days and executed that in five days.



It said that such development rendered meaningless criminal justice procedures that involve investigations and trials.



However the court took into account how the fact that the fishermen brutally murdered 16 sailors played a part in the deportation decision.



It also questioned whether it was desirable to merely punish officials without improvement in regulations, pointing to the absence of any guidelines in handling similar future cases with the two Koreas remaining divided.



Chung said the ruling was a wise and reasonable decision. The prosecution said it's difficult to accept the verdict of suspended prison terms considering how the defendants deny all charges. They vowed to appeal the ruling.