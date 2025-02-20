News Today

[News Today] NK POW WANTS TO DEFECT TO S. KOREA

[LEAD]
One of the North Korean soldiers in his twenties captured by Ukraine in Russia, has for the first time expressed a desire to defect to South Korea. The government says it will welcome all such defectors. However, numerous variables could complicate the actual process of defection.

[REPORT]
One of the North Korean soldiers in his twenties captured by Ukraine in Russia's Kursk last month said that he wants to defect to South Korea. He disclosed his wish in an interview with a South Korean news outlet.

He said that he plans to apply for asylum in South Korea first, asking about the possibility of his application being accepted.

This is the first time a North Korean prisoner of war has expressed his wish to come to South Korea.

The North Korean soldier worried that he would face hardships even if he returned home.

The government is willing to accept all North Korean POWs if they want to defect to South Korea.

It said that North Korean soldiers are deemed South Korean nationals under the Constitution and that they should not be repatriated against their will to a country where they could face threats of persecution.

Seoul conveyed this stance to Kyiv with plans to continue discussions.
But it is not a simple issue.

In principle, POWs are returned to their home countries in accordance with the Geneva Conventions.

But the captured North Korean soldiers cannot obtain the status of POW if North Korea and Russia continue to deny the deployment of North Korean forces and eventually refuse to acknowledge them.

In this case, there would be room for negotiations if the North Korean soldiers insist on coming to South Korea and their request for asylum are accepted in consideration of possible human rights violations against them.

Byun Sang-jeong/ Inst. for National Security Strategy
Diplomatic efforts are needed to persuade Ukraine to give the North Korean
soldiers refugee status while explaining the asylum application procedures.

The U.S. is now speeding up negotiations for the end of the war in Ukraine and prisoner exchanges will likely be included as a key condition. However, the issue of North Korean POWs could be overlooked in this process.

Another variable is what stance the U.S. will take regarding the issue, as it wants to resume dialogue with North Korea.

