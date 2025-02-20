News Today

"HYBE CHAIR OBSTRUCTS NJZ ACTIVITY"

[LEAD]
We now turn to entertainment news. Allegations have surfaced against Bang Si-hyuk, the Chairman of Hybe, accusing him of obstructing the independent activities of the group NewJeans. The claims were raised by the parents of the group's members.

[REPORT]
NJZ / Feb. 7
Our debut song will be unveiled on Mar. 23, the last day of ComplexCon.

K-pop girl group NewJeans which has changed its name to NJZ earlier announced the release of a new song at a music event to take place in Hong Kong next month.

But parents of its members claimed that Bang Si-hyuk chairman of Hybe, the parent company of the group's management agency ADOR has applied pressure to block their appearance.

In a social media post Wednesday, the parents said that Bang personally made phone calls to related officials of the event and that ADOR also continues to obstruct NJZ's activities.

In response, ADOR said it only requested event organizers to use the group's official name NewJeans

and rejected claims that they exerted pressure to block the group's performance or that chairman Bang made phone calls.

KBS
KBS뉴스

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved.

