[News Today] PIANIST LIM AT TONGYEONG FESTIVAL

[LEAD]
Global anticipation is mounting for the remarkable performances expected from world-renowned pianist Lim Yun-chan, set to perform at this year's Tongyeong International Music Festival

[REPORT]
Pianist Lim Yun-chan will be spotted throughout this year's Tongyeong International Music Festival with his participation scheduled in a raft of events.

According to organizers, Lim will take part in the School Concert which caters to local Tongyeong students, in the morning of March 28, the festival's opening day.

The School Concert is a program aimed at fostering the cultural sensibility of aspiring teens.

Pianist Cho Seong-jin and violinist Chung Kyung-wha also served as mentors at this event in the past.

Later on the same day, Lim will perform in the festival's opening concert together with the Tongyeong festival orchestra.

On March 30, he will hold a piano recital and play Bach's Goldberg Variations.

The Tongyeong International Music Festival was established to cherish the legacy of Tongyeong-born composer Yun I-sang.

This year, it will run for ten days under the theme 'Journey Inwards.'

