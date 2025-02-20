[News Today] PIANIST LIM AT TONGYEONG FESTIVAL
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Global anticipation is mounting for the remarkable performances expected from world-renowned pianist Lim Yun-chan, set to perform at this year's Tongyeong International Music Festival
[REPORT]
Pianist Lim Yun-chan will be spotted throughout this year's Tongyeong International Music Festival with his participation scheduled in a raft of events.
According to organizers, Lim will take part in the School Concert which caters to local Tongyeong students, in the morning of March 28, the festival's opening day.
The School Concert is a program aimed at fostering the cultural sensibility of aspiring teens.
Pianist Cho Seong-jin and violinist Chung Kyung-wha also served as mentors at this event in the past.
Later on the same day, Lim will perform in the festival's opening concert together with the Tongyeong festival orchestra.
On March 30, he will hold a piano recital and play Bach's Goldberg Variations.
The Tongyeong International Music Festival was established to cherish the legacy of Tongyeong-born composer Yun I-sang.
This year, it will run for ten days under the theme 'Journey Inwards.'
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] PIANIST LIM AT TONGYEONG FESTIVAL
-
- 입력 2025-02-20 16:16:16
- 수정2025-02-20 16:17:30
[LEAD]
Global anticipation is mounting for the remarkable performances expected from world-renowned pianist Lim Yun-chan, set to perform at this year's Tongyeong International Music Festival
[REPORT]
Pianist Lim Yun-chan will be spotted throughout this year's Tongyeong International Music Festival with his participation scheduled in a raft of events.
According to organizers, Lim will take part in the School Concert which caters to local Tongyeong students, in the morning of March 28, the festival's opening day.
The School Concert is a program aimed at fostering the cultural sensibility of aspiring teens.
Pianist Cho Seong-jin and violinist Chung Kyung-wha also served as mentors at this event in the past.
Later on the same day, Lim will perform in the festival's opening concert together with the Tongyeong festival orchestra.
On March 30, he will hold a piano recital and play Bach's Goldberg Variations.
The Tongyeong International Music Festival was established to cherish the legacy of Tongyeong-born composer Yun I-sang.
This year, it will run for ten days under the theme 'Journey Inwards.'
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.