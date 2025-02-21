News 9

Police chief refuses to testify

입력 2025.02.21 (00:18)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The tenth hearing for the impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol continued late into the night.

Today (Feb. 20), the cross-examination of the third and final witness, National Police Chief Cho Ji-ho, has just concluded.

First, let's go to the Constitutional Court.

Choi Yoo-kyung! Chief Cho is a very important witness regarding the allegations of National Assembly control and the arrest of politicians.

I've heard that he refused to answer most of the questions.

[Report]

The cross-examination of Police Chief Cho Ji-ho ended a little while ago, around 8:45 PM.

Chief Cho had been selected as a witness twice before but had continuously failed to appear due to health issues, including battling blood cancer.

However, for this tenth session, the Constitutional Court issued a warrant for his appearance, prompting him to change his mind and attend.

Nevertheless, from the start of the cross-examination, Chief Cho refused to provide most of his testimony, citing that he is currently undergoing a criminal trial.

He stated that he could not answer any questions related to the charges against him.

As Chief Cho refused to answer most questions, specific testimonies regarding the situation during the emergency martial law on the evening of the event, including meetings with President Yoon Suk Yeol and former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, as well as the control of the National Assembly and the arrest of politicians, were not provided.

However, Chief Cho acknowledged that he received calls from Park An-soo, the Army Chief of Staff and martial law commander at the time of the emergency martial law, and former Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung, stating that ultimately he did not cooperate.

He also mentioned that he requested the dismissal procedure, stating that it was inappropriate to continue serving as chief under such circumstances during a call with Park Hyun-soo, the then Director of the Police Bureau at the Ministry of the Interior and Safety.

Chief Cho further confirmed that he was investigated by the investigative agency in the presence of his attorney and that he signed and sealed the entire interrogation record as a suspect.

Previously, Chief Cho had stated during more than 10 interrogations by the investigative agency that he received six calls from President Yoon during the martial law and was directly instructed to arrest members of the National Assembly.

Choi Yoo-kyung, KBS News, reporting from the Constitutional Court.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Police chief refuses to testify
    • 입력 2025-02-21 00:18:29
    News 9
[Anchor]

The tenth hearing for the impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol continued late into the night.

Today (Feb. 20), the cross-examination of the third and final witness, National Police Chief Cho Ji-ho, has just concluded.

First, let's go to the Constitutional Court.

Choi Yoo-kyung! Chief Cho is a very important witness regarding the allegations of National Assembly control and the arrest of politicians.

I've heard that he refused to answer most of the questions.

[Report]

The cross-examination of Police Chief Cho Ji-ho ended a little while ago, around 8:45 PM.

Chief Cho had been selected as a witness twice before but had continuously failed to appear due to health issues, including battling blood cancer.

However, for this tenth session, the Constitutional Court issued a warrant for his appearance, prompting him to change his mind and attend.

Nevertheless, from the start of the cross-examination, Chief Cho refused to provide most of his testimony, citing that he is currently undergoing a criminal trial.

He stated that he could not answer any questions related to the charges against him.

As Chief Cho refused to answer most questions, specific testimonies regarding the situation during the emergency martial law on the evening of the event, including meetings with President Yoon Suk Yeol and former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, as well as the control of the National Assembly and the arrest of politicians, were not provided.

However, Chief Cho acknowledged that he received calls from Park An-soo, the Army Chief of Staff and martial law commander at the time of the emergency martial law, and former Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung, stating that ultimately he did not cooperate.

He also mentioned that he requested the dismissal procedure, stating that it was inappropriate to continue serving as chief under such circumstances during a call with Park Hyun-soo, the then Director of the Police Bureau at the Ministry of the Interior and Safety.

Chief Cho further confirmed that he was investigated by the investigative agency in the presence of his attorney and that he signed and sealed the entire interrogation record as a suspect.

Previously, Chief Cho had stated during more than 10 interrogations by the investigative agency that he received six calls from President Yoon during the martial law and was directly instructed to arrest members of the National Assembly.

Choi Yoo-kyung, KBS News, reporting from the Constitutional Court.
최유경
최유경 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

조지호 “공소사실 증언 못 해”<br>…윤 탄핵 심판 변론 25일 종료

조지호 “공소사실 증언 못 해”…윤 탄핵 심판 변론 25일 종료
홍장원, ‘실물 메모’ 들고 증인 출석…윤 대통령 “탄핵 공작”

홍장원, ‘실물 메모’ 들고 증인 출석…윤 대통령 “탄핵 공작”
한덕수 “통상의 국무회의와 <br>달라…형식적·실체적 흠결”

한덕수 “통상의 국무회의와 달라…형식적·실체적 흠결”
헌정사 첫 현직 대통령 형사재판…‘구속 기간’ 두고 공방

헌정사 첫 현직 대통령 형사재판…‘구속 기간’ 두고 공방
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.