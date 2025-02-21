Police chief refuses to testify

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The tenth hearing for the impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol continued late into the night.



Today (Feb. 20), the cross-examination of the third and final witness, National Police Chief Cho Ji-ho, has just concluded.



First, let's go to the Constitutional Court.



Choi Yoo-kyung! Chief Cho is a very important witness regarding the allegations of National Assembly control and the arrest of politicians.



I've heard that he refused to answer most of the questions.



[Report]



The cross-examination of Police Chief Cho Ji-ho ended a little while ago, around 8:45 PM.



Chief Cho had been selected as a witness twice before but had continuously failed to appear due to health issues, including battling blood cancer.



However, for this tenth session, the Constitutional Court issued a warrant for his appearance, prompting him to change his mind and attend.



Nevertheless, from the start of the cross-examination, Chief Cho refused to provide most of his testimony, citing that he is currently undergoing a criminal trial.



He stated that he could not answer any questions related to the charges against him.



As Chief Cho refused to answer most questions, specific testimonies regarding the situation during the emergency martial law on the evening of the event, including meetings with President Yoon Suk Yeol and former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, as well as the control of the National Assembly and the arrest of politicians, were not provided.



However, Chief Cho acknowledged that he received calls from Park An-soo, the Army Chief of Staff and martial law commander at the time of the emergency martial law, and former Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung, stating that ultimately he did not cooperate.



He also mentioned that he requested the dismissal procedure, stating that it was inappropriate to continue serving as chief under such circumstances during a call with Park Hyun-soo, the then Director of the Police Bureau at the Ministry of the Interior and Safety.



Chief Cho further confirmed that he was investigated by the investigative agency in the presence of his attorney and that he signed and sealed the entire interrogation record as a suspect.



Previously, Chief Cho had stated during more than 10 interrogations by the investigative agency that he received six calls from President Yoon during the martial law and was directly instructed to arrest members of the National Assembly.



Choi Yoo-kyung, KBS News, reporting from the Constitutional Court.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!