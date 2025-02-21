Politician arrest memo

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Another key figure related to the allegations of politician arrests, former National Intelligence Service (NIS) Deputy Director Hong Jang-won, appeared again today (2.20).



The explanation regarding the so-called arrest list memo has somewhat changed from the last time.



President Yoon claimed that former Deputy Director Hong is engaging in a conspiracy with lies.



Reporter Kang Pu-reun has the details.



[Report]



Following the 5th hearing on President Yoon's impeachment trial, Hong Jang-won appeared as a witness for the second time at the 10th hearing today.



Hong brought the actual document of the so-called "Hong Jang-won memo," which allegedly lists politicians marked for arrest.



[Hong Jang-won/Former NIS Deputy Director: "(Did you bring the actual memo?) Yes, I brought it."]



Former Deputy Director Hong reiterated that during the martial law, Defense Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung, called out the targets for arrest, which he wrote down and had his assistant organize them again.



President Yoon's side questioned why the incomplete list was formalized the next day, suggesting political motives behind it.



Former Deputy Director Hong countered that he only thought it was necessary to know who the counterintelligence command was trying to arrest at the time of martial law.



The National Assembly's prosecution team emphasized that even if there are multiple memos, the content is the same.



They also pointed out that officials from the counterintelligence command and Police Chief Cho Ji-ho received similar lists from former Commander Yeo In-hyung.



President Yoon stated that the request made by former Commander Yeo to Police Chief Cho for location confirmation was "because former Commander Lee had no concept of investigation and was trying to grasp the situation," adding that such actions were truly unnecessary and wrong.



He asserted that on the day of martial law, he only made a supportive phone call and claimed that former Deputy Director Hong is lying and engaging in "insurrection and impeachment conspiracy."



This is KBS News, Kang Pu-reun.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!