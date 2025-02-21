News 9

Politician arrest memo

입력 2025.02.21 (00:18)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Another key figure related to the allegations of politician arrests, former National Intelligence Service (NIS) Deputy Director Hong Jang-won, appeared again today (2.20).

The explanation regarding the so-called arrest list memo has somewhat changed from the last time.

President Yoon claimed that former Deputy Director Hong is engaging in a conspiracy with lies.

Reporter Kang Pu-reun has the details.

[Report]

Following the 5th hearing on President Yoon's impeachment trial, Hong Jang-won appeared as a witness for the second time at the 10th hearing today.

Hong brought the actual document of the so-called "Hong Jang-won memo," which allegedly lists politicians marked for arrest.

[Hong Jang-won/Former NIS Deputy Director: "(Did you bring the actual memo?) Yes, I brought it."]

Former Deputy Director Hong reiterated that during the martial law, Defense Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung, called out the targets for arrest, which he wrote down and had his assistant organize them again.

President Yoon's side questioned why the incomplete list was formalized the next day, suggesting political motives behind it.

Former Deputy Director Hong countered that he only thought it was necessary to know who the counterintelligence command was trying to arrest at the time of martial law.

The National Assembly's prosecution team emphasized that even if there are multiple memos, the content is the same.

They also pointed out that officials from the counterintelligence command and Police Chief Cho Ji-ho received similar lists from former Commander Yeo In-hyung.

President Yoon stated that the request made by former Commander Yeo to Police Chief Cho for location confirmation was "because former Commander Lee had no concept of investigation and was trying to grasp the situation," adding that such actions were truly unnecessary and wrong.

He asserted that on the day of martial law, he only made a supportive phone call and claimed that former Deputy Director Hong is lying and engaging in "insurrection and impeachment conspiracy."

This is KBS News, Kang Pu-reun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Politician arrest memo
    • 입력 2025-02-21 00:18:29
    News 9
[Anchor]

Another key figure related to the allegations of politician arrests, former National Intelligence Service (NIS) Deputy Director Hong Jang-won, appeared again today (2.20).

The explanation regarding the so-called arrest list memo has somewhat changed from the last time.

President Yoon claimed that former Deputy Director Hong is engaging in a conspiracy with lies.

Reporter Kang Pu-reun has the details.

[Report]

Following the 5th hearing on President Yoon's impeachment trial, Hong Jang-won appeared as a witness for the second time at the 10th hearing today.

Hong brought the actual document of the so-called "Hong Jang-won memo," which allegedly lists politicians marked for arrest.

[Hong Jang-won/Former NIS Deputy Director: "(Did you bring the actual memo?) Yes, I brought it."]

Former Deputy Director Hong reiterated that during the martial law, Defense Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung, called out the targets for arrest, which he wrote down and had his assistant organize them again.

President Yoon's side questioned why the incomplete list was formalized the next day, suggesting political motives behind it.

Former Deputy Director Hong countered that he only thought it was necessary to know who the counterintelligence command was trying to arrest at the time of martial law.

The National Assembly's prosecution team emphasized that even if there are multiple memos, the content is the same.

They also pointed out that officials from the counterintelligence command and Police Chief Cho Ji-ho received similar lists from former Commander Yeo In-hyung.

President Yoon stated that the request made by former Commander Yeo to Police Chief Cho for location confirmation was "because former Commander Lee had no concept of investigation and was trying to grasp the situation," adding that such actions were truly unnecessary and wrong.

He asserted that on the day of martial law, he only made a supportive phone call and claimed that former Deputy Director Hong is lying and engaging in "insurrection and impeachment conspiracy."

This is KBS News, Kang Pu-reun.
강푸른
강푸른 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

조지호 “공소사실 증언 못 해”<br>…윤 탄핵 심판 변론 25일 종료

조지호 “공소사실 증언 못 해”…윤 탄핵 심판 변론 25일 종료
홍장원, ‘실물 메모’ 들고 증인 출석…윤 대통령 “탄핵 공작”

홍장원, ‘실물 메모’ 들고 증인 출석…윤 대통령 “탄핵 공작”
한덕수 “통상의 국무회의와 <br>달라…형식적·실체적 흠결”

한덕수 “통상의 국무회의와 달라…형식적·실체적 흠결”
헌정사 첫 현직 대통령 형사재판…‘구속 기간’ 두고 공방

헌정사 첫 현직 대통령 형사재판…‘구속 기간’ 두고 공방
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.