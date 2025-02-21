News 9

Ex-NIS deputy chief CCTV released

[Anchor]

The People Power Party has released CCTV footage from the National Intelligence Service showing the movements of former Deputy Chief Hong Jang-won.

There were discrepancies between his statements and the video.

The People Power Party claimed that former Deputy Chief Hong provided false testimony.

In the Constitutional Court, former Deputy Chief Hong stated that there was confusion.

Reporter Lee Yoo-min has the details.

[Report]

On the night of the martial law, at 10:43 PM, former Deputy Chief Hong Jang-won exits the NIS headquarters building.

In a media interview, former Deputy Chief Hong stated that at 10:46 PM, he had his first phone call with former Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung from the NIS headquarters office, but he had already left the headquarters at 10:43 PM and was passing the entrance to the NIS director's residence just two minutes later.

He later mentioned that he heard about the arrest list for the first time in a second call at 10:58 PM, and that the call took place in a vacant lot in front of the NIS director's residence.

However, in the CCTV footage, former Deputy Chief Hong is seen leaving the director's residence at 10:56 PM and entering the main building at 10:58 PM.

The People Power Party members of the National Assembly's special committee on the alleged insurrection released the NIS CCTV footage showing former Deputy Chief Hong's movements and argued that his statements have lost credibility.

[Jang Dong-hyuk/People Power Party Member: "(His testimony) keeps changing on key points, and as the changed statements reveal parts that are completely different from the facts, public suspicion is growing."]

Former Deputy Chief Hong, who appeared in the Constitutional Court, stated that he received the prosecutor's investigation in a hospital and said there was a need to correct his testimony.

[Hong Jang-won: "Upon correcting my memory, it seems that the mention of the arrest list was at 10:58 PM in the vacant lot, and I think I wrote down that list in the office at 11:06 PM."]

Members of the People Power Party argued that writing down the arrest list in a dark outdoor area is also false and questioned who would accept the results if the constitutional trial continues with contaminated evidence.

However, they stated that it is not possible to verify whether the CCTV timestamps match the actual times.

This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.

