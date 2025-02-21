PM Han testifies on martial law

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, let's take a look at the testimony of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.



Prime Minister Han stated that the Cabinet meeting just before the martial law was different from a regular meeting and had both formal and substantive flaws.



He also said he had never heard that the martial law would be lifted in half a day.



Reporter Gong Min-kyung has the details.



[Report]



Prime Minister Han Duck-soo previously referred to the Cabinet meeting held before the emergency martial law as a 'briefing session.'



He stated during today's (2.20) witness examination that "referring to it as a briefing session is my subjective feeling," but when asked if he viewed the meeting as a Cabinet meeting, he said, "It was different from a regular Cabinet meeting."



[Han Duck-soo/Prime Minister: "It was different from a regular Cabinet meeting, and I believe there were both formal and substantive flaws."]



Regarding President Yoon's claim that the martial law was merely a "warning" and was planned to end within half a day, Prime Minister Han testified that he had "never heard of such thing."



[Hwang Young-min/Representative of the National Assembly Prosecution Team: "Before the declaration of emergency martial law, did President Yoon say to the Cabinet members or to the witness, 'We will declare an emergency martial law, but it will be lifted in half a day'?"]



[Han Duck-soo/Prime Minister: "I have never heard of that."]



He also mentioned that immediately after the declaration of martial law, he was told by President Yoon to attend an event two days later on his behalf.



[Han Duck-soo/Prime Minister: ""Two days later, there was the Trade Day event by the Korea International Trade Association. (President Yoon) asked me to ‘attend on his behalf.’"]



This remark has led to speculation that martial law was intended to last at least two days.



Prime Minister Han avoided answering many questions regarding specific situations or opinions, stating that it was up to the judiciary to make those judgments.



[Han Duck-soo/Prime Minister: "I believe all of that should be judged through investigative and judicial procedures."]



President Yoon remained outside the courtroom during Prime Minister Han's examination, stating that "it does not look good for the President to see the Prime Minister testifying in the same courtroom."



This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.



