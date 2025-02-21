News 9

Impeachment trial nearing end

[Anchor]

The Constitutional Court is unusually holding night sessions, and the impeachment trial is progressing rapidly.

As we approach the final stages of the impeachment trial, let's take a look with our legal team reporter Kim Tae-hoon.

Welcome, Reporter Kim.

It seems that the arguments are practically coming to an end, wouldn't you agree?

So, when can we expect the ruling to be announced?

[Reporter]

Yes, the Constitutional Court has announced that the final arguments will take place on February 25 at 2 PM.

After the National Assembly and President Yoon's sides present their final comprehensive arguments for two hours each, both President Yoon and prosecutor Jung Chung-rae will give their final statements.

There is no time limit for the final statements.

After that, the ruling will be made following the deliberation process among the justices.

Looking at precedents such as former Presidents Roh Moo-hyun and Park Geun-hye, this process took about two weeks.

If we assume a similar timeframe, it is expected that the ruling on President Yoon's impeachment trial will be made around mid-March.

[Anchor]

Is there a possibility that the trial date could be rescheduled for further arguments?

[Reporter]

Yes, the situation regarding the non-appointment of Constitutional Court Justice nominee Ma Eun-hyuk is a variable.

The Constitutional Court is currently handling two cases related to the non-appointment of nominee Ma Eun-hyuk by Acting President Choi Sang-mok, and while the arguments have concluded, a ruling date has not been set.

If nominee Ma is appointed before the ruling on President Yoon's impeachment trial and participates in the case, the ruling may be delayed.

According to the criminal procedure law applicable to impeachment trials, if there is a change in the composition of the court during the proceedings, the argument process must be renewed.

