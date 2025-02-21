Pres. Yoon's criminal trial begins

동영상 고정 취소

The criminal trial regarding President Yoon Suk Yeol's charges of being the leader of an insurrection has begun today (2.20).



The first preparatory hearing lasted only 13 minutes, and during the subsequent hearing on the cancellation of detention, there was a fierce debate between President Yoon's side and the prosecution over the legality of the detention.



Shin Hyun-wook reports.



An unprecedented criminal trial of a sitting president in constitutional history.



The first preparatory hearing for President Yoon, who is facing charges of being the 'leader of an insurrection,' was held today.



The preparatory hearing ended in just 13 minutes, and in the following hearing regarding the request for cancellation of detention, the prosecution and President Yoon's side fiercely contested the legality of the detention.



President Yoon's side claimed that the prosecution violated the law by detaining and indicting him after the detention period had expired.



According to the Criminal Procedure Act, the detention period is ten days, but the time taken for the detention warrant review is not included in this period.



President Yoon was detained and indicted on Jan. 26, but his side argued that the time used for the detention warrant review should be calculated in 'hours,' claiming that the detention period expired on Jan. 25.



In contrast, the prosecution countered that according to the legal provisions, the calculation should be in 'days,' asserting that the detention period extends to Jan. 27.



The court stated that it would receive additional opinions within the next ten days and decide on the cancellation of detention.



Therefore, the court's decision is expected to come as early as next month.



President Yoon attended the court but did not make any statements.



[Yoon Gap-geun/Attorney for President Yoon: "I understand that there was nothing special to say as it was regarding procedural requirements."]



The prosecution requested that the trial be held two to three times a week, citing that the written evidence amounts to 70,000 pages and requires focused examination.



The court plans to hold another preparatory hearing on March. 24.



KBS News, Shin Hyun-wook.



