Lee Jae-myung: DP is center-right

[Anchor]

Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, has been repeatedly stating that "the identity of the Democratic Party is center-right."

This appears to be a strategy to capture the sentiments of the moderate electorate, but within the party, especially among the non-Lee faction, there are claims that it was a misstep and that he should apologize.

Lee Ye-rin reports.

[Report]

"The Democratic Party is a center-right party that values growth."

Lee Jae-myung has defined the ideological line of the Democratic Party as 'center-right' on multiple occasions.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader/MBC '100 Minutes Debate'/Yesterday: "I believe the position of the Democratic Party is somewhere around center-right. The role of healthy conservatism and rational conservatism should also be ours...."]

He also stated that "the People Power Party is not conservative but almost a criminal group," and amid criticism that recent approval ratings have stagnated, it is analyzed that he is expanding the party's outreach by embracing 'center-right' after a policy shift to the right.

Within the party, there are criticisms that Lee has crossed the line.

Centered around the non-Lee faction, there have been criticisms such as, "It is Mr. Lee who is abandoning our original stance and taking another," and "Acknowledge the center-right remarks as a misstep and apologize."

[Kim Boo-kyum/Former Prime Minister/YTN Radio 'News Fighting with Kim Young-soo': "It is a historical fact that the Democratic Party has been responsible for the progressive area. To say overnight that 'we are a center-right party' is inappropriate...."]

The pro-Lee faction defended their leader by citing remarks from former Presidents Kim Dae-jung and Moon Jae-in.

[Jung Sung-ho/Democratic Party Member/SBS Radio 'Kim Tae-hyun's Political Show': "Former President Kim Dae-jung mentioned before the 1997 presidential election that our party is a center-right party. That does not mean abandoning progressive values."]

Meanwhile, Lee stated that it is widely believed that ongoing trials would be suspended if he becomes president, and that the outcome of the second trial regarding the Public Official Election Act would not pose a problem for his presidential campaign.

KBS News, Lee Ye-rin.

