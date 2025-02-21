News 9

PPP criticizes Lee's centrist shift

2025.02.21

[Anchor]

The People Power Party criticized Lee Jae-myung's remarks about a "centrist conservative" stance, accusing him of copying conservative policies and calling it a "political disguise" aimed at the presidential election.

However, within the party, some voices are urging a strategic approach to attract centrist voters, beyond merely criticizing Lee.

Kim Min-hyuk reports.

[Report]

The People Power Party strongly opposed Democratic Party Leader Lee Jae-myung's remarks about a "centrist conservative" stance.

They argued that claiming to represent the right without actually leaning right is inherently contradictory.

[Kwon Seong-dong / People Power Party Floor Leader: "He once called U.S. troops an occupying force and talked about dismantling the conglomerate system. Now, he’s suddenly claiming to be on the right."]

They also dismissed Lee's recent support for the semiconductor bill and inheritance tax deductions as mere imitations of ruling party policies without substance.

[Kim Sang-hoon / People Power Party Policy Chief: "This is nothing but populism. It’s a political disguise as a centrist conservative."]

Regarding Lee's remarks labeling the People Power Party a "criminal organization," they retaliated by saying, "Lee, who has four criminal convictions and is facing trial on 12 charges, is a 'walking criminal law textbook' himself."

Presidential hopefuls also joined the criticism.

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon stated, "If he wants to be a centrist conservative, he should stop populist cash handouts and stop being wary of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions," while former Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Won Hee-ryong targeted Lee's past social media posts that stated "I won't pretend to be centrist" and "If I keep switching sides, it would look actually suspicious."

Despite the continuous criticism of Lee, some within the People Power Party are emphasizing the need to attract centrist voters.

They believe that since the possibility of an early presidential election cannot be completely ruled out, they need to expand their outreach.

[Cho Jung-hun / People Power Party Strategic Planning Chairman: "Our message and image need to resonate more with centrist and young voters."]

However, they clarified that appealing to centrists would proceed at a pace and in a direction that traditional conservative supporters can accept, emphasizing that winning power is impossible without uniting the conservative base.

KBS News, Kim Min-hyuk.

