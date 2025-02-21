NIS busts international drug ring

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



An international drug organization from Nigeria, which has been distributing drugs to various countries around the world including South Korea, has been apprehended after a long investigation by our National Intelligence Service.



This organization particularly approached South Koreans through social media, pretending to be in a romantic relationship, and used them as drug couriers.



Reporter Jang Hyuk-jin has the story.



[Report]



A Nigerian drug enforcement team armed with rifles apprehends a man in his 50s dressed in flashy clothing after a tense operation.



He is K. Jeff, the leader of the international drug organization that has been distributing drugs to South Korea, Southeast Asia, and Europe.



Methamphetamine and marijuana were found throughout the house.



They were wrapped in tape and plastic bags to reduce volume and disguised as health supplements or chocolate to deceive customs.



The drugs seized by the authorities amounted to 45.6 kg, worth approximately 97.2 billion won.



It has been investigated that this organization deceived South Korean women through a so-called 'romance scam', acting like a lover and then having them transport drugs.



More than 10 people have been used by this K·Jeff organization, including a South Korean woman in her 50s who was caught trying to leave for Brazil with cocaine hidden in hair removal wax last year.



K·Jeff was caught distributing drugs in South Korea in 2007, sentenced to one year in prison, and deported, but continued its activities in Nigeria.



After five years of tracking, the National Intelligence Service identified the organization's base and, with the help of local authorities, apprehended the leader and 37 members of the organization.



Recently, international drug organizations have been focusing on the Asian market instead of the heavily monitored United States, showing a clear tendency to target South Koreans.



[Lee Yoon-ho/Professor of Police Administration at Dongguk University: "Since South Korea has the most visa-free entry countries and relatively easier immigration and customs procedures, they are infiltrating the Asian market by using South Koreans as couriers."]



The National Intelligence Service urged people to firmly refuse any requests from individuals they meet online for overseas travel or transporting items.



This is KBS News, Jang Hyuk-jin.



