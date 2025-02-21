Secret store selling fake luxury

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In Myeongdong, Seoul, operators who set up a secret store selling counterfeit versions of famous overseas products have been caught.



They only opened the secret room discreetly to foreigners who came after seeing advertisements on social media.



Reporter Kim Ha-eun has the story.



[Report]



The streets of Myeongdong in Seoul have regained their commercial activity after the COVID-19 pandemic.



Many stores here are geared towards foreign tourists.



[Rika Sasaki/Japanese tourist: "They called me over saying, 'This product is cheap.'"]



In a corner of a clothing store, there is a secret space that can only be accessed by crouching down.



Inside this wall-like space, there is a narrow staircase leading up.



Upon entering, it reveals a completely different world.



It is filled with 'special S-grade' counterfeit products bearing high-end luxury brand names like Chanel, Gucci, and Prada.



There are eight types of counterfeit items, including bags, padded jackets, and watches, amounting to approximately 4 billion won in value if they were authentic.



The secret store was only revealed to foreign tourists, including Japanese visitors, who came after seeing advertisements on social media.



This group not only operated this secret store but also moved their sales location three times within the Myeongdong area to evade law enforcement.



To avoid customs inspections, they frequently brought in small quantities of counterfeit products from China.



Investigations revealed that they continued operations despite being caught because the profits were far greater than the fines.



[Jeon Hyuk/Head of Trademark Investigation Team, Seoul Metropolitan Government: "(Due to accumulated penalties), they suffer a lot, so afterwards, they operate with a proxy..."]



The Seoul Metropolitan Government has urged citizens to actively report counterfeit sales as the methods of selling fake products have become more sophisticated with the rise of social media.



This is KBS News, Kim Ha-eun.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!