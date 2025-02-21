News 9

Secret store selling fake luxury

입력 2025.02.21 (00:18)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In Myeongdong, Seoul, operators who set up a secret store selling counterfeit versions of famous overseas products have been caught.

They only opened the secret room discreetly to foreigners who came after seeing advertisements on social media.

Reporter Kim Ha-eun has the story.

[Report]

The streets of Myeongdong in Seoul have regained their commercial activity after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many stores here are geared towards foreign tourists.

[Rika Sasaki/Japanese tourist: "They called me over saying, 'This product is cheap.'"]

In a corner of a clothing store, there is a secret space that can only be accessed by crouching down.

Inside this wall-like space, there is a narrow staircase leading up.

Upon entering, it reveals a completely different world.

It is filled with 'special S-grade' counterfeit products bearing high-end luxury brand names like Chanel, Gucci, and Prada.

There are eight types of counterfeit items, including bags, padded jackets, and watches, amounting to approximately 4 billion won in value if they were authentic.

The secret store was only revealed to foreign tourists, including Japanese visitors, who came after seeing advertisements on social media.

This group not only operated this secret store but also moved their sales location three times within the Myeongdong area to evade law enforcement.

To avoid customs inspections, they frequently brought in small quantities of counterfeit products from China.

Investigations revealed that they continued operations despite being caught because the profits were far greater than the fines.

[Jeon Hyuk/Head of Trademark Investigation Team, Seoul Metropolitan Government: "(Due to accumulated penalties), they suffer a lot, so afterwards, they operate with a proxy..."]

The Seoul Metropolitan Government has urged citizens to actively report counterfeit sales as the methods of selling fake products have become more sophisticated with the rise of social media.

This is KBS News, Kim Ha-eun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Secret store selling fake luxury
    • 입력 2025-02-21 00:18:30
    News 9
[Anchor]

In Myeongdong, Seoul, operators who set up a secret store selling counterfeit versions of famous overseas products have been caught.

They only opened the secret room discreetly to foreigners who came after seeing advertisements on social media.

Reporter Kim Ha-eun has the story.

[Report]

The streets of Myeongdong in Seoul have regained their commercial activity after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many stores here are geared towards foreign tourists.

[Rika Sasaki/Japanese tourist: "They called me over saying, 'This product is cheap.'"]

In a corner of a clothing store, there is a secret space that can only be accessed by crouching down.

Inside this wall-like space, there is a narrow staircase leading up.

Upon entering, it reveals a completely different world.

It is filled with 'special S-grade' counterfeit products bearing high-end luxury brand names like Chanel, Gucci, and Prada.

There are eight types of counterfeit items, including bags, padded jackets, and watches, amounting to approximately 4 billion won in value if they were authentic.

The secret store was only revealed to foreign tourists, including Japanese visitors, who came after seeing advertisements on social media.

This group not only operated this secret store but also moved their sales location three times within the Myeongdong area to evade law enforcement.

To avoid customs inspections, they frequently brought in small quantities of counterfeit products from China.

Investigations revealed that they continued operations despite being caught because the profits were far greater than the fines.

[Jeon Hyuk/Head of Trademark Investigation Team, Seoul Metropolitan Government: "(Due to accumulated penalties), they suffer a lot, so afterwards, they operate with a proxy..."]

The Seoul Metropolitan Government has urged citizens to actively report counterfeit sales as the methods of selling fake products have become more sophisticated with the rise of social media.

This is KBS News, Kim Ha-eun.
김하은
김하은

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

조지호 “공소사실 증언 못 해”<br>…윤 탄핵 심판 변론 25일 종료

조지호 “공소사실 증언 못 해”…윤 탄핵 심판 변론 25일 종료
홍장원, ‘실물 메모’ 들고 증인 출석…윤 대통령 “탄핵 공작”

홍장원, ‘실물 메모’ 들고 증인 출석…윤 대통령 “탄핵 공작”
한덕수 “통상의 국무회의와 <br>달라…형식적·실체적 흠결”

한덕수 “통상의 국무회의와 달라…형식적·실체적 흠결”
헌정사 첫 현직 대통령 형사재판…‘구속 기간’ 두고 공방

헌정사 첫 현직 대통령 형사재판…‘구속 기간’ 두고 공방
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.