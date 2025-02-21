Safe trekking in Nepal Himalayas

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



There are many people dreaming of taking on the challenge of trekking in the Nepal Himalayas.



When climbing to altitudes above 3,000 meters, the risk of altitude sickness increases significantly.



To learn how to trek safely, we accompanied renowned mountaineer Um Hong-gil on-site in Nepal.



Shim Byeong-il reports.



[Report]



Poon Hill is a popular viewpoint offering a panoramic view of the majestic 8,000-meter peaks, including Dhaulagiri and Annapurna.



[Um Hong-gil/Leader: "Poon Hill (at an altitude of 3,210m) is said to be the most beautiful place to watch the sunrise in the Nepal Himalayas."]



The KBS news team joined mountaineer Um Hong-gil and his group on a trek to Poon Hill, standing at an altitude of 3,210 meters.



Since it was a morning hike at minus 5 degrees, we took care to dress warmly with thick clothes and hats as we made our way step by step towards the summit.



We saw many hikers from the Middle East and Europe, as well as people riding horses to ascend.



As we reached the 3,000-meter mark, where the oxygen concentration and atmospheric pressure drop significantly, some people began to complain of altitude sickness, the biggest challenge to Himalayan trekking.



They experienced typical symptoms of altitude sickness, such as shortness of breath and dizziness.



To recover from altitude sickness, resting is essential, and in severe cases, descending to a lower altitude is necessary.



[Um Hong-gil: "The most important thing is to manage your physical strength well. If you try to keep up with others just because they are going faster, it can lead to serious problems."]



At the summit of the viewpoint, hikers waited for the sunrise while admiring the peaks covered in clouds.



[Tunisian climber: "It's a very beautiful view. It's our first time in Nepal."]



The viewpoint and high ridges are even colder, so maintaining body temperature is crucial.



Drinking plenty of warm beverages to promote blood circulation is also a way to avoid altitude sickness.



The sun appeared somewhat late, and several peaks gradually revealed themselves through the clouds.



Instead of rushing to see as much as possible, moving slowly and safely while fully appreciating the experience is the true charm of trekking in the Himalayas.



This is Shim Byeong-il reporting from Kathmandu, Nepal for KBS News.



