Dry advisory in eastern Gangwon

[Anchor]



Recently, wildfires have been occurring one after another in the eastern coastal region of Gangwon Province.



The forest authorities are on high alert as the forests are extremely dry, with a long-term dry weather advisory in effect.



This is reporter Noh Ji-young's report.



[Report]



White smoke is rising from the mountainside, and firefighters are busy trying to control the flames.



The fire, which started from a pile of garbage near the port, rapidly spread to the hills due to the wind.



[Resident/Witness: "(The spread rate) was faster than I expected. If the wind had blown more yesterday, it could have been a big problem."]



So far this year, there have been a total of 12 wildfires in Gangwon Province, with 9 of them concentrated in the eastern coastal area.



Unlike the mountainous and western regions of Gangwon Province, which have seen frequent snowfall, the eastern coastal area has received little snow and rain.



The dry fallen leaves in the hills are acting as kindling when a fire breaks out.



Wildfire occurrences have come earlier this year; while the first wildfire in the eastern coastal area of Gangwon Province occurred in March last year, it was advanced to January this year, about two months earlier.



Last month, the precipitation in the eastern part was 18.1mm, which is less than half of the average, and there are no significant rain forecasts until the end of this month.



In particular, the areas of Sokcho, Goseong, and Yangyang have experienced dry conditions, with dry weather advisories in effect for 43 days this year.



[Yoon Young-cheol/Director of Response Team at Forest Fire Center of Gangwon Province: "We are currently conducting patrol flights twice a week. While patrolling, if a wildfire occurs, we can immediately collect water from nearby reservoirs for initial firefighting."]



As dry weather continues in the Yeongdong area, which suffered significant damage from frequent large wildfires in spring, the forest authorities are also on high alert.



This is KBS News Noh Ji-young.



