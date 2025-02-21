News 9

Persistent cold defies winter norm

입력 2025.02.21 (00:18)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The cold weather is persisting throughout this week.

Unlike the typical Korean winter pattern of 'Samhan Saon'—three cold days followed by four warmer days—this winter's cold waves have been unusually persistent.

Kim Se-hyun, our meteorological expert, reports on the reasons behind this.

[Report]

As the cold weather continues throughout this week, citizens have been dressing in thicker clothing.

[Choi Won-seok/Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province: "It seems like it has been cold since the beginning of spring. In the past, it would get warm and then cold again, but now it just stays cold...."]

Until next Monday, the morning temperatures in Seoul are expected to remain around minus 7 degrees, meaning the cold will continue for over a week.

During the cold wave at the beginning of this month, the severe cold lasted for nearly ten days, which is far from the usual pattern.

This is due to the 'blocking' phenomenon in the upper atmosphere of the Northern Hemisphere.

The upper-level low and high pressures have intensified, causing air currents to flow more north-south rather than east-west, which results in persistent weather patterns.

Recently, cold air from the north has been continuously sent down, bringing the cold weather.

In particular, this winter, the blocking phenomenon has been more frequent than in the past.

From last November to January, the number of blocking days in most parts of the Northern Hemisphere was above the average of the past 50 winters.

In the Pacific region, which influences Korea's weather, blocking occurred about 20% more frequently.

[Kim Baek-min/Professor of Environmental Atmospheric Science, Pukyong National University: "Regions with frequent blocking almost coincide with areas of warm sea surface temperatures. The excessive energy from the warm sea temperatures significantly contributes to the formation of blocking."]

The Korea Meteorological Administration predicts that starting next Tuesday, the air currents will begin to flow more smoothly, gradually easing the cold wave.

This is KBS News, Kim Se-hyun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Persistent cold defies winter norm
    • 입력 2025-02-21 00:18:30
    News 9
[Anchor]

The cold weather is persisting throughout this week.

Unlike the typical Korean winter pattern of 'Samhan Saon'—three cold days followed by four warmer days—this winter's cold waves have been unusually persistent.

Kim Se-hyun, our meteorological expert, reports on the reasons behind this.

[Report]

As the cold weather continues throughout this week, citizens have been dressing in thicker clothing.

[Choi Won-seok/Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province: "It seems like it has been cold since the beginning of spring. In the past, it would get warm and then cold again, but now it just stays cold...."]

Until next Monday, the morning temperatures in Seoul are expected to remain around minus 7 degrees, meaning the cold will continue for over a week.

During the cold wave at the beginning of this month, the severe cold lasted for nearly ten days, which is far from the usual pattern.

This is due to the 'blocking' phenomenon in the upper atmosphere of the Northern Hemisphere.

The upper-level low and high pressures have intensified, causing air currents to flow more north-south rather than east-west, which results in persistent weather patterns.

Recently, cold air from the north has been continuously sent down, bringing the cold weather.

In particular, this winter, the blocking phenomenon has been more frequent than in the past.

From last November to January, the number of blocking days in most parts of the Northern Hemisphere was above the average of the past 50 winters.

In the Pacific region, which influences Korea's weather, blocking occurred about 20% more frequently.

[Kim Baek-min/Professor of Environmental Atmospheric Science, Pukyong National University: "Regions with frequent blocking almost coincide with areas of warm sea surface temperatures. The excessive energy from the warm sea temperatures significantly contributes to the formation of blocking."]

The Korea Meteorological Administration predicts that starting next Tuesday, the air currents will begin to flow more smoothly, gradually easing the cold wave.

This is KBS News, Kim Se-hyun.
김세현
김세현 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

조지호 “공소사실 증언 못 해”<br>…윤 탄핵 심판 변론 25일 종료

조지호 “공소사실 증언 못 해”…윤 탄핵 심판 변론 25일 종료
홍장원, ‘실물 메모’ 들고 증인 출석…윤 대통령 “탄핵 공작”

홍장원, ‘실물 메모’ 들고 증인 출석…윤 대통령 “탄핵 공작”
한덕수 “통상의 국무회의와 <br>달라…형식적·실체적 흠결”

한덕수 “통상의 국무회의와 달라…형식적·실체적 흠결”
헌정사 첫 현직 대통령 형사재판…‘구속 기간’ 두고 공방

헌정사 첫 현직 대통령 형사재판…‘구속 기간’ 두고 공방
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.