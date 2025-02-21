Persistent cold defies winter norm

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The cold weather is persisting throughout this week.



Unlike the typical Korean winter pattern of 'Samhan Saon'—three cold days followed by four warmer days—this winter's cold waves have been unusually persistent.



Kim Se-hyun, our meteorological expert, reports on the reasons behind this.



[Report]



As the cold weather continues throughout this week, citizens have been dressing in thicker clothing.



[Choi Won-seok/Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province: "It seems like it has been cold since the beginning of spring. In the past, it would get warm and then cold again, but now it just stays cold...."]



Until next Monday, the morning temperatures in Seoul are expected to remain around minus 7 degrees, meaning the cold will continue for over a week.



During the cold wave at the beginning of this month, the severe cold lasted for nearly ten days, which is far from the usual pattern.



This is due to the 'blocking' phenomenon in the upper atmosphere of the Northern Hemisphere.



The upper-level low and high pressures have intensified, causing air currents to flow more north-south rather than east-west, which results in persistent weather patterns.



Recently, cold air from the north has been continuously sent down, bringing the cold weather.



In particular, this winter, the blocking phenomenon has been more frequent than in the past.



From last November to January, the number of blocking days in most parts of the Northern Hemisphere was above the average of the past 50 winters.



In the Pacific region, which influences Korea's weather, blocking occurred about 20% more frequently.



[Kim Baek-min/Professor of Environmental Atmospheric Science, Pukyong National University: "Regions with frequent blocking almost coincide with areas of warm sea surface temperatures. The excessive energy from the warm sea temperatures significantly contributes to the formation of blocking."]



The Korea Meteorological Administration predicts that starting next Tuesday, the air currents will begin to flow more smoothly, gradually easing the cold wave.



This is KBS News, Kim Se-hyun.



