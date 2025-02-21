News 9

Trump to expedite auto, chip tariffs

입력 2025.02.21 (00:18)

[Anchor]

President Trump has announced that he will expedite the timing of the announcement regarding tariffs on automobiles and semiconductors.

It appears that the announcement will be made next month instead of April, which means we will have less time to negotiate.

Kim Kyung-soo reports from Washington.

[Report]

President Trump, who had previously stated that he would announce tariffs on automobiles on Apr. 2, has moved up the announcement date.

He explained that he would announce tariffs on semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, and more, either next month or even sooner.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "If they don't make their product in America, then they very simply they have to pay a tariff."]

Trump has been pressuring negotiating partners by revealing one by one the details of the automobile tariffs, stating that he will impose tariffs on automobiles starting in April, with a tariff rate of 25%, and that he will expedite the announcement date.

The urgency in Trump's tariff announcement can also be interpreted as an intention to supplement tax revenues that may fall short due to his aggressive tax cut policies with tariffs.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "It's all going to bring trillions of dollars into our treasury. We're going to dramatically cut taxes for families, and for workers, and for companies."]

As Trump simultaneously presents statements on tariffs and tax cuts, it is expected that the timing of the announcement regarding tariffs on automobiles and semiconductors will be linked to the timing of the announcement of the U.S. tax cut policy.

With the announcement date for tariffs on automobiles and semiconductors being moved up, the South Korean government and business community have become more anxious.

However, in the case of automobiles, Trump had attempted to impose a 25% tariff on South Korea during his first term but it was avoided by using the renegotiation of the Korea-U.S. Free Trade Agreement as leverage.

This is Kim Kyung-soo reporting for KBS News from Washington.

김경수
김경수 기자

공지·정정

