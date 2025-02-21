One month of Trump

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A few days ago, U.S. President Trump posted on social media.



"He who saves his Country does not violate any Law," is a quote attributed to Napoleon, which can be interpreted as him saying that since he is saving America, anything he does is acceptable.



Today marks exactly one month since Trump took office.



With his promise to make America great again, his first month has shocked the world and swept through like a storm.



Hong Jin-ah reports.



[Report]



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "The golden age of America begins right now."]



The golden age Trump spoke of began with the declaration of a national emergency at the border and the expulsion of illegal immigrants.



Next came the tariff bomb.



Starting with countries that have large trade deficits, Trump is pushing tariffs on specific items like steel and automobiles, and imposing reciprocal tariffs by picking on non-tariff barriers, as if he has a scenario planned.



["It's tariff! These tariffs are going to make us rich!"]



There is growing resentment towards his reckless approach, even towards allied countries.



In Canada, when the U.S. national anthem is played, boos erupt, and there are even scuffles between athletes from the two countries.



There are jokes about Canada becoming the 51st state of the U.S., demands that the Gulf of Mexico be exclusively American, and questions about how much it would cost to control the Panama Canal or even buy Greenland—questions Trump himself is asking.



It even appears that Trump, with his background in real estate development, wants to develop the Gaza Strip in the Middle East and claim it for the U.S.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "...not going to have to buy. We're going to have Gaza."]



Trump has also started negotiations with Russia for a peace settlement.



Excluding Ukraine, which is a party to the conflict, he is demanding repayment of 720 trillion won, claiming that the U.S. has supported them all along.



Trump's storm, which has shaken the international order with a transactional concept, has plunged American society into chaos.



[Daniel Fairholm/Anti-Trump protester: "President Trump has broken every rule of appropriate democratic change in our society."]



One month into Trump's presidency, the world is questioning how much greater America will become.



This is KBS News, Hong Jin-ah.



